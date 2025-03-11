Currencies / MSGE
MSGE: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Class A
44.29 USD 0.35 (0.80%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MSGE exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.06 and at a high of 44.36.
Follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
43.06 44.36
Year Range
28.29 44.70
- Previous Close
- 43.94
- Open
- 43.60
- Bid
- 44.29
- Ask
- 44.59
- Low
- 43.06
- High
- 44.36
- Volume
- 303
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 10.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.24%
- Year Change
- 4.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%