MSGE: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Class A

44.29 USD 0.35 (0.80%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MSGE exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.06 and at a high of 44.36.

Follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
43.06 44.36
Year Range
28.29 44.70
Previous Close
43.94
Open
43.60
Bid
44.29
Ask
44.59
Low
43.06
High
44.36
Volume
303
Daily Change
0.80%
Month Change
10.01%
6 Months Change
35.24%
Year Change
4.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%