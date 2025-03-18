통화 / MSGE
MSGE: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Class A
45.15 USD 0.75 (1.63%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MSGE 환율이 오늘 -1.63%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 44.95이고 고가는 45.92이었습니다.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSGE News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- MSG 엔터테인먼트, 지난달 2,500만 달러 규모 자사주 매입
- MSG Entertainment repurchases $25 million in shares over past month
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE): Upgrade To Buy On Better Growth Clarity
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock rating reiterated by BofA
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- MSG Entertainment (MSGE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Why Is Madison Square Garden Stock Falling Wednesday? - Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE)
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Madison Square Garden Beats Q4 Revenue
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment FY2025 slides: Revenue hits $942.7M, AOI grows
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment misses Q4 expectations
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment earnings beat by $3.78, revenue topped estimates
- ACCESS Newswire Inc. (ACCS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cisco, Brinker, Performance Food to report earnings Wednesday
- Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of MSG Entertainment (MSGE) Q4 Earnings
- Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Paramount Global (PARAA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- MSGS: Lakers Sale Dangles A Giant Meatball Over The Big Apple (NYSE:MSGS)
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment relocates to Nevada
- Madison Square Garden Delivers Revenue Beat, Sees Solid Year Ahead As Income Rises - Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE)
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
일일 변동 비율
44.95 45.92
년간 변동
28.29 46.18
- 이전 종가
- 45.90
- 시가
- 45.52
- Bid
- 45.15
- Ask
- 45.45
- 저가
- 44.95
- 고가
- 45.92
- 볼륨
- 592
- 일일 변동
- -1.63%
- 월 변동
- 12.15%
- 6개월 변동
- 37.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.31%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K