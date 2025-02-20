クォートセクション
通貨 / LANDM
株に戻る

LANDM: Gladstone Land Corporation - 5.00% Series D Cumulative Term Pre

24.97 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LANDMの今日の為替レートは、0.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.93の安値と24.97の高値で取引されました。

Gladstone Land Corporation - 5.00% Series D Cumulative Term Preダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LANDM News

1日のレンジ
24.93 24.97
1年のレンジ
24.35 25.06
以前の終値
24.93
始値
24.95
買値
24.97
買値
25.27
安値
24.93
高値
24.97
出来高
8
1日の変化
0.16%
1ヶ月の変化
0.60%
6ヶ月の変化
0.32%
1年の変化
1.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K