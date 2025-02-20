Valute / LANDM
LANDM: Gladstone Land Corporation - 5.00% Series D Cumulative Term Pre
24.89 USD 0.08 (0.32%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LANDM ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.88 e ad un massimo di 24.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Gladstone Land Corporation - 5.00% Series D Cumulative Term Pre. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.88 24.94
Intervallo Annuale
24.35 25.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.97
- Apertura
- 24.94
- Bid
- 24.89
- Ask
- 25.19
- Minimo
- 24.88
- Massimo
- 24.94
- Volume
- 14
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.47%
20 settembre, sabato