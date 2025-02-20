시세섹션
통화 / LANDM
주식로 돌아가기

LANDM: Gladstone Land Corporation - 5.00% Series D Cumulative Term Pre

24.89 USD 0.08 (0.32%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

LANDM 환율이 오늘 -0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.88이고 고가는 24.94이었습니다.

Gladstone Land Corporation - 5.00% Series D Cumulative Term Pre 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LANDM News

일일 변동 비율
24.88 24.94
년간 변동
24.35 25.06
이전 종가
24.97
시가
24.94
Bid
24.89
Ask
25.19
저가
24.88
고가
24.94
볼륨
14
일일 변동
-0.32%
월 변동
0.28%
6개월 변동
0.00%
년간 변동율
1.47%
20 9월, 토요일