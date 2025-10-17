Fibo Trading Assistant MT4

[Regarding Investment Issues] 

Question 1: 

When market opportunities arise, most investors tend to place orders frantically. However, when placing orders in such a frantic manner, you have no way of knowing whether you will be liquidated. The only reference is the margin ratio, but the margin ratio cannot accurately determine whether you will be liquidated. 

If the order quantity is large or the product order quantity is even larger, you cannot calculate the loss and profit. If there is a tool that can calculate stop-loss, stop-profit and profit-loss ratio, then it will be easier to control the position size and whether to take a heavy position to gamble. 

Then congratulations! You have found that Fibo Trading Assistant MT4 can help you solve this problem and provide statistics on the profit and loss ratio of open orders and pending orders.

Question 2: 

If you are an advanced trader, you might place orders at certain key positions. By manually placing orders, the chart may not have available positions for you to do so. It would be ideal to have a tool that can help you evenly distribute your orders. 

Then congratulations! You have found that Fibo Trading Assistant MT4 can help you solve this problem, and it's just one-click operation. 

Question 3: 

While waiting for opportunities, you might first place some limit orders and set stop-losses. Manually setting stop-losses and take-profits for these limit orders is not easy. If there were a tool that could help you place orders in batches and set stop-losses and take-profits, that would be great. 

Then congratulations! You have found that Fibo Trading Assistant MT4 can help you solve this problem, and it can be achieved with just one click. 



Fibo Trading Assistant MT4 - An intelligent trading and risk control solution specifically designed for Fibonacci strategies. 

【Core Value】
Bid farewell to the cumbersome manual calculations and blind spots in risk management! We offer you a complete Fibonacci trading execution and risk control solution, enabling you to achieve precise positioning, intelligent risk control, and efficient decision-making. 

【Functional Highlights】 

  • Smart Order Placement and Profit and Loss Analysis 

Draw a line to place an order: Batch place orders at Fibonacci key levels, automatically calculate the margin for pending orders and the expected profit and loss ratio. 

Risk visualization: Calculate the margin and profit-to-loss ratio for single-product and multi-product pending orders separately. Gain a comprehensive understanding of overall risks during the layout stage. 

  • Intelligent Position Management 

Batch risk control: One-click setting of stop-loss and take-profit for multiple orders, clearing stop-loss and take-profit, closing positions based on conditions (profit/loss/all), and stop-loss price protection. 

Precise Monitoring: Independently calculate the real-time profit and loss ratio of individual products and the overall account to keep position risks always under control. 

  • Thoughtful interactive design 

Instant Function Tips: Each function key is equipped with a floating prompt. Just hover the mouse over it to view detailed usage instructions. 

Seamless bilingual switching: Supports instant switching between Chinese and English interfaces to accommodate the habits of global traders. 

  • Full-process risk control as escort 

From order placement to holding positions, each link is equipped with an inbuilt intelligent risk control mechanism. 

Monitor the margin usage and profit-to-loss ratio in real time to eliminate the risk of margin call. 

【Product Advantages】 

More efficient: Batch operations save 90% of order management time. 

More intuitive: Floating prompts make each function clear at a glance, with zero learning cost. 

Safer: Full-process risk control as escort, truly ending "margin call" 


【Notes】 

This product is not an EA that automatically places orders. It is an EA where you make the decision to place orders. This product provides you with the profit and loss statistics of each decision you make based on your orders for your reference, and offers batch operations for various orders to ensure the safety of your position funds and keep you away from margin calls.

Free trial until January 1, 2026. To continue using it, please download the paid version again. The fee is reasonable.

Experience it now and let professional tools help you take Fibonacci trading to a whole new level! 


おすすめのプロダクト
LT Watermark MT4
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
Regua MT4
Edgar Lima Uggioni
ユーティリティ
Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart. Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes. When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes. Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement. Click again and fix. Very fast tool that does not occupy much space. Input Parameters Line Color Line Style Text Color Text S
FREE
Deal multiplier Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
4.42 (12)
ユーティリティ
The utility opens copies of open trades. It is very convenient if you use the Signals service and want to increase the volume of transactions. Settings: Symbols: all symbols only current symbol Orders: Buy Sell Magic Any Magic Input Magic Lot size Original - lot size from original order; Fix Lot - fix lot size (input); Lot X Mult - lot size X koef; Stop Loss From sender - Stop Loss from original; Without - without Stop Loss; Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points; Fix Point - fix
FREE
Drawing using keys and notification
Sergei Poliukhov
ユーティリティ
キーと通知を使用した描画 この商品は、取引の専門家であるトレーダーにとって興味深いものです。より正確には、取引アルゴリズムでクリーンなチャートを使用します（インディケーターのない、またはインディケーターの数が最小のチャート）。 ホットキーを使用すると、アクティブなグラフ上にさまざまな描画スタイルとさまざまな色のグラフィックオブジェクトを作成できます。グラフィックの書式スタイルを変更できます。 デフォルトの描画スタイルを選択するか、アドバイザプロパティ選択ウィンドウで設定できます。グラフに移動すると、グラフィックオブジェクトを作成するときに、色、線種、線の太さが自動的に選択されます。グラフィカルオブジェクトの描画スタイルは、描画が実行される現在の時間枠によって異なります。 基本的な機能を紹介するビデオをご覧ください。 キーボードショートカット キー0-すべてのオブジェクトからフォーカスを削除します キー1-「水平線」オブジェクトを作成します キー2-「Rectangle」オブジェクトを作成します キー3-「トレンドライン」オブジェクトを作成します キー\-グラフからすべての種類のオブジ
FREE
SyncObjects MT4 Chart Object Synchronization Tool
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
SyncObjectsは、MetaTrader内で複数のチャートに描画されたオブジェクトをリアルタイムで同期できるツールです。トレンドライン、水平線、テキストラベルなどのオブジェクトを他のチャートにも自動的に反映させます。異なる時間足や通貨ペアにまたがるシームレスな分析を可能にし、トレード環境の効率を向上させます。さらに、 PracticeSimulator のようなトレード練習・検証ツールとも相性が良く、シミュレーション中のチャート分析や検証をより効率的に行うことができます。 主な機能 リアルタイム同期：1つのチャートに描画されたオブジェクトが、同じプラットフォーム内の他のチャートにも自動的に同期されます。異なる時間足や通貨ペア間で分析を共有できます。 多様なオブジェクトに対応：トレンドライン、水平線、矢印、テキストラベルなど、さまざまなオブジェクトを同期します。 ストラテジーテスター対応：MetaTraderのストラテジーテスターで動作し、バックテストや分析が容易になります。 オフラインチャート対応：オフラインチャートでも使用可能で、カスタム時間足や検証に柔軟に対応します。 Pr
FREE
Risk2Reward MATR
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
ボラティリティに適応し、取引ポジションに報酬を与えるための潜在的なリスクは、平均真の範囲に基づいて示されています。 "購入または売却"ボタンをクリックすると、リスク-報酬-ボックスが表示されます！ ATR計算の有用性は、取引を終了するときのためのハードな決定の一部ではない問題で喜ぶ。 この問題は、あなたのリスク管理の決定を支援します。  仕様 平均真の範囲は、ピップまたは価格で市場のボラティリティを測定する一般的に使用される指標です。 真の範囲は、任意の期間におけるローソク足の最低取引価格と最高取引価格との差です。 平均真の範囲は、すべてで、日の"前の"期間のこれらの高値と安値を平均します。 例では、ATRインジケータのデフォルト設定は、私たちに14日間の期間を与えます。 ATRは、14日で割って、ピップ値で高値と安値を収集します。 しかし、もちろん、これは一般的な指標、ATRを超えています。 実際には、3つの全く異なるTPsは、異なるピップ消費のために独自の時間枠にのみ依存しています。 ローソク足のルールは、各時間枠で技術的に異なります。 したがって、同じ期間を使用すると、時間枠
FREE
SG InfoBox
Hleb Smoliar
ユーティリティ
The "InfoBox" utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT5 platform   is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal and
FREE
Trading History
Aleksei Semenko
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Trading History - The best visual indicator of trade history. Shows closed and current deals on the chart. Closed deals are shown with a solid line, current ones - with a dotted line. Positive trades are displayed in aqua color, negative ones - in red color . The   panel displays the number of closed and current pips and their profit. The indicator is perfect for trading analysis.
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Drawing using keys and notification FREE
Sergei Poliukhov
ユーティリティ
Using hotkeys, you can create graphic objects of different drawing styles and different colors on the active chart. You can change the formatting styles for graphics. You can choose default drawing styles, or set them in the advisor properties selection window. Going to the graph, when creating graphic objects, the color, line type and line thickness are selected automatically. Drawing styles for graphical objects will depend on the current timeframe where drawing will be performed. Please watch
FREE
Supply and Demand Assistant
Agus Santoso
4.89 (19)
ユーティリティ
無料 MT4 インジケーター: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 無料 MT4 アシスタント: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 この無料ツールが気に入ったら、5 つ星の評価を付けてください。本当にありがとうございます :) ラリー ベース ラリー (RBR)、ドロップ ベース ラリー (DBR)、ドロップ ベース ドロップ (DBD)、ラリー ベース ドロップ (RBD)、フェア バリュー ギャップ (FVG) / 不均衡、隠れベース 「需給アシスタント」(EA) エキスパート アドバイザーのご紹介 – 金融市場のダイナミックな世界を正確かつ自信を持ってナビゲートするための究極のツールです。この最先端のエキスパート アドバイザーは、トレーダーが需給動向をリアルタイムで把握できるように細心の注意を払って設計されており、情報に基づいた意思決定を可能にし、取引の可能性を最大限に高めます。 主な機能: 自動ゾーン識別: エキスパート アドバイザーは、高度なアルゴリズムを使
FREE
Open the chart
Jie Yi Weng
ユーティリティ
You can check out comment #1 how does it work This is a very useful tool, enter the currency charts you need to open, use the symbol "/" to distinguish them, and select the periodicity /TF of the chart, press the button and they will open the charts for you in batches without you having to manually open them each! Because some EA use multiple currency pairs strategy, but do not support one chart to support all currency pairs, so I developed this tool, hope you like it, if you are satisfied with
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
インディケータ
この情報インジケーターは、アカウントの現在の状況を常に把握したい人にとって役立ちます。このインジケーターには、ポイント、パーセンテージ、通貨での利益、現在のペアのスプレッド、現在の時間枠でバーが閉じるまでの時間などのデータが表示されます。 バージョンMT5 -   より便利なインジケーター チャート上に情報線を配置するには、いくつかのオプションがあります。 価格の右側 (価格の後ろにあります); コメントとして (グラフの左上隅に); 画面の選択した隅。 情報区切り記号を選択することもできます。 | / 。 \ # インジケーターにはホットキーが組み込まれています。 キー 1 - 情報表示の種類に戻ります (価格、コメント、コーナーの右側) キー 2 - 情報表示の種類を 1 つ進みます。 キー 3 - 情報ライン表示の位置を変更します。 ホットキーは設定で再割り当てできます。 このインジケーターは使いやすく、非常に有益です。設定で不要な情報項目を無効にすることも可能です。 設定 表示された情報を置き換えるホット キー (戻る)   - 情報表示の種類に戻ります。 表示情報を切り替
FREE
Tester BO and Tester Signal Bar
Sergei Poliukhov
ユーティリティ
Tester BO and Tester Signal Bar is a script that allows you to test your trading strategies. The tester has two buffers with up / down signals. An example of use can be seen in the screenshots below. Using the indicator tester, you can achieve the maximum ratio of profitable trades for binary options. Improvement for forex is also planned. I wrote the idea at the very bottom in the “Planned work” group. You can filter your signals by the following data: 1- start date analyze. Interval (1 day, 7
FREE
ChartColorMT4
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
ユーティリティ
Customize your charts with this simple utility. Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later. You can also add a text label on your chart. --- Chart Colors-- Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below) Background color Foreground color Grid color Chart Up color Chart Down color Candle Bull color Candle Bear color  Line color Volumes color --- Label--- Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart Label P
FREE
Wicks Trade Panel
Lee Teik Hong
4 (1)
ユーティリティ
Wicks Trade Panel  It's a Trade Panel include Order Management & Risk Management for serious trader. Especially for those traders who pay attention to important events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP. A one-of-a-kind faster technique to fix the Entry Price by simply pointing the mouse pointer at it. This is what I enjoy about it. Automatically closing 50% order size lots when setting TRUE on Breakeven Status. It's especially useful when trading on significant economic events like the CPI, NFP, and A
FREE
Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
ユーティリティ
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
エキスパート
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
インディケータ
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq4
Daniel Opoku
インディケータ
The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
インディケータ
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
LT Clock MT4
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (9)
ユーティリティ
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance -  from border. Vertical distance -  from border. Color -  text color. Font -  text font. Size -  text size. Corner -  which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds -  show or hide seconds. Draw as background -  candles front or back. Label local -  text before local time. Label broker -  text before broker time. Label GMT -  text before GMT time. Object ID -  identification from object
FREE
Pivot Point MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
インディケータ
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Second Timeframe Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
ユーティリティ
Second Timeframe Eval MT4 The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe.   Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trad
FREE
Draw Vertical Lines Utility MT4
Ynal Al Khalil
ユーティリティ
this EA draws vertical lines on the chart, either consecutive or alternating lines, depending on the input settings. Since vertical lines often represent time events, timing is important in trading. StartTime = D'2025.03.12 23:00';  // Starting point (time and date) NumberOfLines = 10;                    // Total number of lines to draw IntervalCandles = 1;                   // Interval in candles (must be > 0) IntervalMinutes = 30;                  // Interval in minutes (0 to disable) Directi
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
インディケータ
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
インディケータ
MT4 の R 2EMA Color インジケーターは、2 つの EMA のクロスオーバーに基づく堅実な取引シグナルを提供します。 キーポイント 価格が 2 つの緑色の EMA を超えて閉じると、買いトレード シグナルが作成されます。 価格が 2 つの赤い EMA を超えて閉じると、売りトレード シグナルが作成されます。 R 2EMA Color Forex インジケーターにより、売買のタイミングをより簡単に判断できます 2 つの EMA ラインが緑色に変わると、買いシグナルが発生します。 2 つの EMA ラインが赤くなると、売りシグナルが発生します。 それと取引する方法は？ 2 つの EMA シグナル ラインが赤色から緑色に変わるとすぐに買い取引を開始します。トレンドは現在ポジティブです。 2 つの EMA シグナル ラインが緑色から赤色に変わるとすぐに売りトレードを開始します。トレンドは現在ネガティブです。 チャート上で反対の取引シグナルが発生したら、取引を終了します。 R 2EMA Color インジケーターで取引を開始および終了するために、お好みの取引方法を自由に使用
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
インディケータ
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
このプロジェクトが好きなら、5つ星レビューを残してください。 このインジケータは、指定されたためのオープン、ハイ、ロー、クローズ価格を描画します 特定のタイムゾーンの期間と調整が可能です。 これらは、多くの機関や専門家によって見られた重要なレベルです トレーダーは、彼らがより多くのかもしれない場所を知るために有用であり、 アクティブ。 利用可能な期間は次のとおりです。 前の日。 前週。 前の月。 前の四半期。 前年。 または: 現在の日。 現在の週。 現在の月。 現在の四半期。 現年。
FREE
ZoomIN
Maxim Polishchuk
4.5 (2)
ユーティリティ
The ZoomIN indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon. To hide the
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
ユーティリティ
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
ユーティリティ
フィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール DiNapoliポイント取引方法とゴールデンセクション取引を使用するトレーダーにとって理想的なMT4プラットフォームのフィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール 主な特長： あなたはフィボナッチリトレースメントの複数のセットを直接描くことができ、重要なリターンポイント間の関係は一目瞭然です。 2.フィボナッチ拡張を描画することができます。 3.フィボナッチフォールドバックとラインの延長は、簡単な観察と数値表示のために左右に動かすことができます。 4.チャートは非常に爽やかな 5.数字キーでサイクルを切り替えることができます。 ファンクションキー： 1。 [戻るを押す、要求に応じて描画する、最大8つのグループにする 2。拡張]を描くには[押す] 3。 \を押すと、現在のサイクルの下にあるすべての拡張機能と折り畳みが削除されます 4。フォールドバックを移動して削除して展開する （1）最初のフォールドバックセットのF5行をクリックします。 一度クリックすると（黄色に変わります）、キーボードのDeleteキーを押すと、フォーカ
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
ユーティリティ
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
ユーティリティ
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
ユーティリティ
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
ユーティリティ
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
ユーティリティ
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
ユーティリティ
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
ユーティリティ
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
ユーティリティ
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
ユーティリティ
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
ユーティリティ
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
ユーティリティ
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
ユーティリティ
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
ユーティリティ
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
ユーティリティ
HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market. Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurate
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
ユーティリティ
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
ユーティリティ
The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
ユーティリティ
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Stormtrooper EA
Wei Xiang Huang
ユーティリティ
Stormtrooper EA  基于货币特性的交易算法。 Stormtrooper 的策略结合了布林通道上、下阻力和支撑，以及行情波动率、分时收盘点位的一种交易算法。 推荐使用货币AUDCAD或NZDCAD进行操作 ，我用 2000 美元和1:500 的杠杆对其进行了测试，请查看下面的真实账户， 结果证明 Stormtrooper 极其稳定、且富有侵略性。 Stormtrooper 首次发布售价599美金，会根据信号展示结果进行逐渐涨价，最终售价为1999美金。（6月30日前特惠价599$，过后将回复原价，欢迎咨询购买.......） Stormtrooper  无论在测试还是实盘中，都展现了持续的稳定性。对此身边的朋友，在用过一段时间后，都给出了极高的评价。如果您对我的EA策略感兴趣，请您直接消息与我联系，以获取更多关于产品的信息以及我推荐的经纪人。相信我，如果选择我的EA策略，一定会收获满意的结果与回报，您将与我实盘真实账户同步。 结果展示 真实账户：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1798191 特征： 建议用于15min时间
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
ユーティリティ
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
ユーティリティ
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
ユーティリティ
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
ユーティリティ
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
MK Trade Helper
Mikhail Kulagin
ユーティリティ
Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
作者のその他のプロダクト
Fibo AUTO Pro MT4
Wei Bang Wu
インディケータ
Fibo AUTO Pro: Redefining Fibonacci Analysis - Smarter, More Intuitive, More Efficient Product Overview  Fibo AUTO Pro is a professional-level technical analysis indicator designed specifically for modern traders. Based on the classic Fibonacci retracement theory, it has been comprehensively enhanced with intelligence to address the pain points of traditional drawing tools in terms of efficiency, visualization, and accuracy. Fibo AUTO Pro is not merely a line-drawing tool; it is your intellige
Fibo Trading Assistant MT5
Wei Bang Wu
ユーティリティ
[Regarding Investment Issues]  Question 1:  When market opportunities arise, most investors tend to place orders frantically. However, when placing orders in such a frantic manner, you have no way of knowing whether you will be liquidated. The only reference is the margin ratio, but the margin ratio cannot accurately determine whether you will be liquidated.  If the order quantity is large or the product order quantity is even larger, you cannot calculate the loss and profit. If there is a t
Fibo AUTO Pro MT5
Wei Bang Wu
インディケータ
Fibo AUTO Pro: Redefining Fibonacci Analysis - Smarter, More Intuitive, More Efficient Product Overview  Fibo AUTO Pro is a professional-level technical analysis indicator designed specifically for modern traders. Based on the classic Fibonacci retracement theory, it has been comprehensively enhanced with intelligence to address the pain points of traditional drawing tools in terms of efficiency, visualization, and accuracy. Fibo AUTO Pro is not merely a line-drawing tool; it is your intellige
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信