Directional Trading MT4

The Directional Trading EA is designed to follow the trend you forecast for a certain time. For example, if you think the price of the instrument will increase in the next few weeks or months, you should set Buy Only parameters. If you think the price will decrease in the next few weeks or months, you need to set Sell Only parameters.

To see how it works, set up Buy Only parameters for EURUSD for the period 01.01.2025 - 01.07.2025 which was mainly a Bullish period. It is just an example pair and period.

The main idea is to make sure the EA will be working towards the direction you foresaw or predicted.

This Directional Trading EA is built to work with any instruments or pair. It is highly recommended to download the test version and test it properly. In case of purchase, it is highly recommended to test it properly on the demo account for some time. Recommended account type: Hedge Account.

Disclaimer: Purchase of the Directional Trading EA does not guarantee profit or income for the purchaser/buyer/user. The Seller does not carry any responsibility for any loss.


作者のその他のプロダクト
