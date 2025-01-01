- ReduceToBidiagonal
- ReflectBidiagonalToQP
- ReduceSymmetricToTridiagonal
- ReflectTridiagonalToQ
- ReduceToHessenberg
- ReflectHessenbergToQ
ReduceToHessenberg
Reduces a real or complex general n-by-n matrix A to upper Hessenberg form B by an orthogonal similarity transformation: Q**T * A * Q = H. LAPACK function GEHRD.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::ReduceToHessenberg(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::ReduceToHessenberg(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::ReduceToHessenberg(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::ReduceToHessenberg(
Parameters
H
[out] Upper Hessenberg matrix.
reflect_q
[out] Owerwritten matrix A, the elements below the first subdiagonal, with the array tau_q, represent the orthogonal matrix Q as a product of elementary reflectors.
tau_q
[out] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix Q.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
Matrix Q can be produced with ReflectHessenbergToQ method.