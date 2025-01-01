ReduceToHessenberg

Reduces a real or complex general n-by-n matrix A to upper Hessenberg form B by an orthogonal similarity transformation: Q**T * A * Q = H. LAPACK function GEHRD.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::ReduceToHessenberg(

matrix& H,

matrix& reflect_q,

vector& tau_q

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::ReduceToHessenberg(

matrixf& H,

matrixf& reflect_q,

vectorf& tau_q

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::ReduceToHessenberg(

matrixc& H,

matrixc& reflect_q,

vectorc& tau_q

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::ReduceToHessenberg(

matrixcf& H,

matrixcf& reflect_q,

vectorcf& tau_q

);

Parameters

H

[out] Upper Hessenberg matrix.

reflect_q

[out] Owerwritten matrix A, the elements below the first subdiagonal, with the array tau_q, represent the orthogonal matrix Q as a product of elementary reflectors.

tau_q

[out] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix Q.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Matrix Q can be produced with ReflectHessenbergToQ method.