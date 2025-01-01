ドキュメントセクション
Solves overdetermined or underdetermined real / complex linear systems involving an m-by-n matrix A, or its transpose / conjugate-transpose, using a QR or LQ factorization of A. It is assumed that A has full rank.

The following options are provided:

1. If trans = 'N' and m >= n:  find the least squares solution of an overdetermined system, i.e., solve the least squares problem minimize || B - A*X ||.

2. If trans = 'N' and m < n:  find the minimum norm solution of an underdetermined system A * X = B.

3. If trans = 'T' and m >= n:  find the minimum norm solution of an underdetermined system A**T * X = B.

4. If trans = 'T' and m < n:  find the least squares solution of an overdetermined system, i.e., solve the least squares problem minimize || B - A**T * X ||.

LAPACK function GELS.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::LeastSquaresSolution(
  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
  matrix&           B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrix&             X,           // solution matrix X
  matrix&             residuals   // matrix with residual sums of squares
  );
 
bool  matrix::LeastSquaresSolution(
  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
  vector&           B,           // right hand side vector B
  vector&             X,           // solution vector X
  vector&             residuals   // vector with residual sums of squares
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::LeastSquaresSolution(
  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
  matrixf&         B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixf&           X,           // solution matrix X
  matrixf&           residuals   // matrix with residual sums of squares
  );
 
bool  matrixf::LeastSquaresSolution(
  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
  vectorf&           B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorf&           X,           // solution vector X
  vectorf&           residuals   // vector with residual sums of squares
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::LeastSquaresSolution(
  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
  matrixc&         B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixc&           X,           // solution matrix X
  matrixc&           residuals   // matrix with residual sums of squares
  );
 
bool  matrixc::LeastSquaresSolution(
  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
  vectorc&         B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorc&           X,           // solution vector X
  vectorc&           residuals   // vector with residual sums of squares
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::LeastSquaresSolution(
  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
  matrixcf&         B,           // right hand side matrix B
  matrixcf&           X,           // solution matrix X
  matrixcf&           residuals   // matrix with residual sums of squares
  );
 
bool  matrixcf::LeastSquaresSolution(
  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
  vectorcf&         B,           // right hand side vector B
  vectorcf&           X,           // solution vector X
  vectorcf&           residuals   // vector with residual sums of squares
  );

Parameters

trans

[in]  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM enumeration value which specifies the form of the system of equations.

B

[in]  Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out]  Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear least squares problem.

residuals

[out]  Matrix or vector with the residual sum of squares for the solution in each column, given by the sum of squares of modulus of elements in that column. If trans='N' and m<=n or trans!='N' and m>=n, then residuals matrix (vector) is empty.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

If trans='N'. Matrix B must be of size m-by-nrhs, where nrhs is number of right-hand side vectors, matrix X is of size n-by-nrhs. If m>=n, matrix X contains nrhs least squares solution vectors. If m<n, matrix X contains nrhs minimum norm solution vectors.

If trans!='N'. Matrix B must be of size n-by-nrhs, matrix X is of size m-by-nrhs. If m>=n, matrix X contains nrhs minimum norm solution vectors. If m<n, matrix X contains nrhs least squares solution vectors.

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM

An enumeration defining which form of the equations' system calculated.

ID

Description

EQUATIONSFORM_N

'N': the linear system involves A (No transpose)

EQUATIONSFORM_T

'T': the linear system involves A**T (Transpose)

EQUATIONSFORM_C

'C': the linear system involves A**H (Conjugate transpose)

In case of real matrices the value EQUATIONSFORM_C assumed as Transpose.

In case of complex matrices the value EQUATIONSFORM_T assumed as Conjugate transpose.