LeastSquaresSolution

Solves overdetermined or underdetermined real / complex linear systems involving an m-by-n matrix A, or its transpose / conjugate-transpose, using a QR or LQ factorization of A. It is assumed that A has full rank.

The following options are provided:

1. If trans = 'N' and m >= n: find the least squares solution of an overdetermined system, i.e., solve the least squares problem minimize || B - A*X ||.

2. If trans = 'N' and m < n: find the minimum norm solution of an underdetermined system A * X = B.

3. If trans = 'T' and m >= n: find the minimum norm solution of an underdetermined system A**T * X = B.

4. If trans = 'T' and m < n: find the least squares solution of an overdetermined system, i.e., solve the least squares problem minimize || B - A**T * X ||.

LAPACK function GELS.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::LeastSquaresSolution(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrix& B,

matrix& X,

matrix& residuals

);



bool matrix::LeastSquaresSolution(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vector& B,

vector& X,

vector& residuals

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::LeastSquaresSolution(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrixf& B,

matrixf& X,

matrixf& residuals

);



bool matrixf::LeastSquaresSolution(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vectorf& B,

vectorf& X,

vectorf& residuals

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::LeastSquaresSolution(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrixc& B,

matrixc& X,

matrixc& residuals

);



bool matrixc::LeastSquaresSolution(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vectorc& B,

vectorc& X,

vectorc& residuals

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::LeastSquaresSolution(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& X,

matrixcf& residuals

);



bool matrixcf::LeastSquaresSolution(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vectorcf& B,

vectorcf& X,

vectorcf& residuals

);

Parameters

trans

[in] ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM enumeration value which specifies the form of the system of equations.

B

[in] Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear least squares problem.

residuals

[out] Matrix or vector with the residual sum of squares for the solution in each column, given by the sum of squares of modulus of elements in that column. If trans='N' and m<=n or trans!='N' and m>=n, then residuals matrix (vector) is empty.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

If trans='N'. Matrix B must be of size m-by-nrhs, where nrhs is number of right-hand side vectors, matrix X is of size n-by-nrhs. If m>=n, matrix X contains nrhs least squares solution vectors. If m<n, matrix X contains nrhs minimum norm solution vectors.

If trans!='N'. Matrix B must be of size n-by-nrhs, matrix X is of size m-by-nrhs. If m>=n, matrix X contains nrhs minimum norm solution vectors. If m<n, matrix X contains nrhs least squares solution vectors.

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM

An enumeration defining which form of the equations' system calculated.

ID Description EQUATIONSFORM_N 'N': the linear system involves A (No transpose) EQUATIONSFORM_T 'T': the linear system involves A**T (Transpose) EQUATIONSFORM_C 'C': the linear system involves A**H (Conjugate transpose)

In case of real matrices the value EQUATIONSFORM_C assumed as Transpose.

In case of complex matrices the value EQUATIONSFORM_T assumed as Conjugate transpose.