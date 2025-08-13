QuotazioniSezioni
XP: XP Inc - Class A

19.76 USD 0.35 (1.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XP ha avuto una variazione del -1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.50 e ad un massimo di 20.17.

Segui le dinamiche di XP Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.50 20.17
Intervallo Annuale
10.82 20.64
Chiusura Precedente
20.11
Apertura
20.13
Bid
19.76
Ask
20.06
Minimo
19.50
Massimo
20.17
Volume
13.066 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.74%
Variazione Mensile
11.76%
Variazione Semestrale
39.94%
Variazione Annuale
10.14%
