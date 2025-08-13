Valute / XP
XP: XP Inc - Class A
19.76 USD 0.35 (1.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XP ha avuto una variazione del -1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.50 e ad un massimo di 20.17.
Segui le dinamiche di XP Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
XP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.50 20.17
Intervallo Annuale
10.82 20.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.11
- Apertura
- 20.13
- Bid
- 19.76
- Ask
- 20.06
- Minimo
- 19.50
- Massimo
- 20.17
- Volume
- 13.066 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.14%
21 settembre, domenica