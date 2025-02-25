QuotazioniSezioni
XHR: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

14.78 USD 0.06 (0.40%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XHR ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.62 e ad un massimo di 14.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.62 14.83
Intervallo Annuale
8.55 16.50
Chiusura Precedente
14.84
Apertura
14.83
Bid
14.78
Ask
15.08
Minimo
14.62
Massimo
14.83
Volume
852
Variazione giornaliera
-0.40%
Variazione Mensile
5.57%
Variazione Semestrale
25.79%
Variazione Annuale
0.75%
20 settembre, sabato