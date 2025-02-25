Valute / XHR
XHR: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
14.78 USD 0.06 (0.40%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XHR ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.62 e ad un massimo di 14.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
XHR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.62 14.83
Intervallo Annuale
8.55 16.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.84
- Apertura
- 14.83
- Bid
- 14.78
- Ask
- 15.08
- Minimo
- 14.62
- Massimo
- 14.83
- Volume
- 852
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.75%
20 settembre, sabato