WRN: Western Copper and Gold Corporation

1.77 USD 0.11 (6.63%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WRN ha avuto una variazione del 6.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.64 e ad un massimo di 1.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Western Copper and Gold Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.64 1.81
Intervallo Annuale
0.90 1.81
Chiusura Precedente
1.66
Apertura
1.66
Bid
1.77
Ask
2.07
Minimo
1.64
Massimo
1.81
Volume
434
Variazione giornaliera
6.63%
Variazione Mensile
24.65%
Variazione Semestrale
53.91%
Variazione Annuale
46.28%
21 settembre, domenica