Valute / WRN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WRN: Western Copper and Gold Corporation
1.77 USD 0.11 (6.63%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WRN ha avuto una variazione del 6.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.64 e ad un massimo di 1.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Western Copper and Gold Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WRN News
- Western Copper and Gold to submit environmental assessment by October
- Western Copper and Gold stock initiated with buy rating at Freedom Broker
- Western Copper and Gold price target lowered by H.C. Wainwright
- WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD EXTENDS TECHNICAL COLLABORATION WITH RIO TINTO
- WESTERN COPPER ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
- Stifel Canada initiates Western Copper and Gold stock with buy rating
- WESTERN COPPER FORMALLY EXTENDS INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH MITSUBISHI MATERIALS
- Western Copper and Gold Stock: A Compelling Contrarian Investment Opportunity (NYSE:WRN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.64 1.81
Intervallo Annuale
0.90 1.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.66
- Apertura
- 1.66
- Bid
- 1.77
- Ask
- 2.07
- Minimo
- 1.64
- Massimo
- 1.81
- Volume
- 434
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 24.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 53.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.28%
21 settembre, domenica