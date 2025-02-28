CotationsSections
Devises / WRN
Retour à Actions

WRN: Western Copper and Gold Corporation

1.77 USD 0.11 (6.63%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de WRN a changé de 6.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.64 et à un maximum de 1.81.

Suivez la dynamique Western Copper and Gold Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WRN Nouvelles

Range quotidien
1.64 1.81
Range Annuel
0.90 1.81
Clôture Précédente
1.66
Ouverture
1.66
Bid
1.77
Ask
2.07
Plus Bas
1.64
Plus Haut
1.81
Volume
434
Changement quotidien
6.63%
Changement Mensuel
24.65%
Changement à 6 Mois
53.91%
Changement Annuel
46.28%
20 septembre, samedi