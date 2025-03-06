Valute / WEYS
WEYS: Weyco Group Inc
30.87 USD 0.16 (0.52%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WEYS ha avuto una variazione del 0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.50 e ad un massimo di 30.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Weyco Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WEYS News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Combs Dustin sells Weyco Group (WEYS) shares for $17,503
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, Alibaba, Shell, Omega Flex and Weyco
- Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Shell
- Weyco Is Exposed To Tariffs, Earnings Are Halving, Stock Has Barely Adjusted (NASDAQ:WEYS)
- Weyco Q2 Earnings Slide Y/Y on Tariff, Demand Pressures
- Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Weyco Group Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock dips
- Weyco (WEYS) Q2 Profit Drops 60%
- Weyco's Environment Is Worse, Yet The Name Trades At Higher Prices, Not Justified (WEYS)
- On Holding Stock Sprints Higher, Gets Key Rating Upgrade
- On Holding Meets 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- Weyco Group: Despite Top Line Weakness, This Firm Is A Good Value Pick (NASDAQ:WEYS)
- Weyco Group Is Navigating Into A Tariff Storm, And The Outcome Is Uncertain (NASDAQ:WEYS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.50 30.94
Intervallo Annuale
25.51 41.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.71
- Apertura
- 30.40
- Bid
- 30.87
- Ask
- 31.17
- Minimo
- 29.50
- Massimo
- 30.94
- Volume
- 107
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.21%
