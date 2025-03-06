QuotazioniSezioni
WEYS: Weyco Group Inc

30.87 USD 0.16 (0.52%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WEYS ha avuto una variazione del 0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.50 e ad un massimo di 30.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Weyco Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.50 30.94
Intervallo Annuale
25.51 41.05
Chiusura Precedente
30.71
Apertura
30.40
Bid
30.87
Ask
31.17
Minimo
29.50
Massimo
30.94
Volume
107
Variazione giornaliera
0.52%
Variazione Mensile
2.12%
Variazione Semestrale
0.72%
Variazione Annuale
-9.21%
