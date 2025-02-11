Valute / UFCS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UFCS: United Fire Group Inc - Common Stock
31.29 USD 1.21 (3.72%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UFCS ha avuto una variazione del -3.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.25 e ad un massimo di 32.58.
Segui le dinamiche di United Fire Group Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UFCS News
- United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Are Investors Undervaluing United Fire Group (UFCS) Right Now?
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy United Fire (UFCS) Now
- Should Value Investors Buy United Fire Group (UFCS) Stock?
- United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Top 5 Dividend Stocks For Steady Income
- Gilda Spencer joins UFG board of directors as independent member
- United Fire Group (UFCS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- UFG declares $0.16 quarterly dividend, marks 230th consecutive payout
- Are Investors Undervaluing United Fire Group (UFCS) Right Now?
- United Fire (UFCS) Q2 Profit Soars 66%
- United Fire earnings beat by $0.40, revenue fell short of estimates
- United Fire Group (UFCS) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- United Fire Group Q2 2025 slides: Premium growth accelerates with best underwriting in decade
- United Fire Group (UFCS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Chubb (CB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- UFG raises $30 million through private placement of senior notes
- United Fire Group, Inc. declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share
- UFG shareholders elect new Class B directors
- Harbor Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Broadcom Still At Forefront Of AI Revolution: See New Names On IBD 50, IPO Leaders And More
- United Fire Group surges 12% on strong Q4 earnings beat
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.25 32.58
Intervallo Annuale
19.20 32.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.50
- Apertura
- 32.58
- Bid
- 31.29
- Ask
- 31.59
- Minimo
- 31.25
- Massimo
- 32.58
- Volume
- 531
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 50.51%
20 settembre, sabato