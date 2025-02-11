QuotazioniSezioni
UFCS: United Fire Group Inc - Common Stock

31.29 USD 1.21 (3.72%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UFCS ha avuto una variazione del -3.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.25 e ad un massimo di 32.58.

Segui le dinamiche di United Fire Group Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.25 32.58
Intervallo Annuale
19.20 32.58
Chiusura Precedente
32.50
Apertura
32.58
Bid
31.29
Ask
31.59
Minimo
31.25
Massimo
32.58
Volume
531
Variazione giornaliera
-3.72%
Variazione Mensile
2.25%
Variazione Semestrale
7.30%
Variazione Annuale
50.51%
