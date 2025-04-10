Valute / TPST
TPST: Tempest Therapeutics Inc
10.13 USD 0.12 (1.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TPST ha avuto una variazione del 1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.05 e ad un massimo di 10.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Tempest Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.05 10.34
Intervallo Annuale
0.41 11.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.01
- Apertura
- 10.15
- Bid
- 10.13
- Ask
- 10.43
- Minimo
- 10.05
- Massimo
- 10.34
- Volume
- 61
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1287.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 623.57%
20 settembre, sabato