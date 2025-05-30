QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SY
Tornare a Azioni

SY: So-Young International Inc - American Depository Shares

3.82 USD 0.01 (0.26%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SY ha avuto una variazione del 0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.73 e ad un massimo di 3.97.

Segui le dinamiche di So-Young International Inc - American Depository Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.73 3.97
Intervallo Annuale
0.67 6.28
Chiusura Precedente
3.81
Apertura
3.80
Bid
3.82
Ask
4.12
Minimo
3.73
Massimo
3.97
Volume
1.271 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.26%
Variazione Mensile
1.60%
Variazione Semestrale
349.41%
Variazione Annuale
315.22%
21 settembre, domenica