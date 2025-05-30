Valute / SY
SY: So-Young International Inc - American Depository Shares
3.82 USD 0.01 (0.26%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SY ha avuto una variazione del 0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.73 e ad un massimo di 3.97.
Segui le dinamiche di So-Young International Inc - American Depository Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SY News
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- UnitedHealth and First Solar Shine Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Why KULR Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- So-Young earnings beat by ¥0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- So-Young shares tumble nearly 8% as Q2 revenue falls short of expectations
- Applied Materials Issues Weak Outlook, Joins Globant, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- AMD and ServiceNow Highlight Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Alerus Financial Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Celcuity, SES AI, Abercrombie & Fitch And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
- Independent Bank Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Blaize Holdings, Interactive Brokers Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Johnson&Johnson, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Top 2 Tech & Telecom Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY)
- CoreWeave and Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Veritex Holdings, Sequans Communications, Canaan And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT), Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
- Citi upgrades So-Young Int’l stock rating to Buy on clinic expansion
- Tesla, Circle Internet Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Tesla, Oracle among Monday’s market cap stock movers
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Cogent Biosciences, WNS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Olo, Tripadvisor, Aebi Schmidt Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI)
- Palantir, Datadog Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- So-Young shares validate InvestingPro’s undervalued call with 68% return
- So-Young Announces Extension of Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change
- So-Young Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.73 3.97
Intervallo Annuale
0.67 6.28
- 3.81
- 3.80
- 3.82
- 4.12
- 3.73
- 3.97
- 1.271 K
- 0.26%
- 1.60%
- 349.41%
- 315.22%
21 settembre, domenica