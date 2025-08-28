Valute / STLA
STLA: Stellantis N.V
9.87 USD 0.10 (1.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STLA ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.82 e ad un massimo di 10.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Stellantis N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.82 10.15
Intervallo Annuale
8.39 14.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.97
- Apertura
- 10.10
- Bid
- 9.87
- Ask
- 10.17
- Minimo
- 9.82
- Massimo
- 10.15
- Volume
- 13.637 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.99%
20 settembre, sabato