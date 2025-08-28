QuotazioniSezioni
STLA: Stellantis N.V

9.87 USD 0.10 (1.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STLA ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.82 e ad un massimo di 10.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Stellantis N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.82 10.15
Intervallo Annuale
8.39 14.28
Chiusura Precedente
9.97
Apertura
10.10
Bid
9.87
Ask
10.17
Minimo
9.82
Massimo
10.15
Volume
13.637 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
4.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.32%
Variazione Annuale
-28.99%
