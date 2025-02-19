QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RUSHA
RUSHA: Rush Enterprises Inc - Class A

57.02 USD 0.11 (0.19%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RUSHA ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.30 e ad un massimo di 57.58.

Segui le dinamiche di Rush Enterprises Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.30 57.58
Intervallo Annuale
47.06 65.43
Chiusura Precedente
57.13
Apertura
57.58
Bid
57.02
Ask
57.32
Minimo
56.30
Massimo
57.58
Volume
1.403 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.19%
Variazione Mensile
1.24%
Variazione Semestrale
7.61%
Variazione Annuale
8.86%
