QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OOMA
Tornare a Azioni

OOMA: Ooma Inc

12.79 USD 0.30 (2.29%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OOMA ha avuto una variazione del -2.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.77 e ad un massimo di 13.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Ooma Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OOMA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.77 13.20
Intervallo Annuale
10.93 17.01
Chiusura Precedente
13.09
Apertura
13.14
Bid
12.79
Ask
13.09
Minimo
12.77
Massimo
13.20
Volume
134
Variazione giornaliera
-2.29%
Variazione Mensile
1.27%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.31%
Variazione Annuale
13.49%
21 settembre, domenica