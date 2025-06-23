Valute / OOMA
OOMA: Ooma Inc
12.79 USD 0.30 (2.29%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OOMA ha avuto una variazione del -2.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.77 e ad un massimo di 13.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Ooma Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.77 13.20
Intervallo Annuale
10.93 17.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.09
- Apertura
- 13.14
- Bid
- 12.79
- Ask
- 13.09
- Minimo
- 12.77
- Massimo
- 13.20
- Volume
- 134
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.49%
21 settembre, domenica