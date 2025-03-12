Valute / NVGS
NVGS: Navigator Holdings Ltd (Marshall Islands)
16.50 USD 0.35 (2.08%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NVGS ha avuto una variazione del -2.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.38 e ad un massimo di 16.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Navigator Holdings Ltd (Marshall Islands). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.38 16.75
Intervallo Annuale
10.57 17.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.85
- Apertura
- 16.75
- Bid
- 16.50
- Ask
- 16.80
- Minimo
- 16.38
- Massimo
- 16.75
- Volume
- 184
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.51%
20 settembre, sabato