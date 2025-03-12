QuotazioniSezioni
NVGS: Navigator Holdings Ltd (Marshall Islands)

16.50 USD 0.35 (2.08%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NVGS ha avuto una variazione del -2.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.38 e ad un massimo di 16.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Navigator Holdings Ltd (Marshall Islands). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.38 16.75
Intervallo Annuale
10.57 17.53
Chiusura Precedente
16.85
Apertura
16.75
Bid
16.50
Ask
16.80
Minimo
16.38
Massimo
16.75
Volume
184
Variazione giornaliera
-2.08%
Variazione Mensile
3.25%
Variazione Semestrale
23.60%
Variazione Annuale
3.51%
