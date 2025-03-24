Valute / NAK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NAK: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd
0.87 USD 0.05 (6.10%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NAK ha avuto una variazione del 6.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.82 e ad un massimo di 0.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NAK News
- Tesla, Alphabet Set To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Jobless Claims
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Seeks A Summary Judgment After EPA Settlement Talks Stall (NAK)
- Northern Dynasty Minerals stock tumbles after filing motion against Biden veto
- Analysis-Freeport-McMoRan poised to gain from Trump’s copper tariff against peers with few options
- Northern Dynasty Minerals stock surges on EPA settlement negotiations
- H.C. Wainwright raises Northern Dynasty Minerals stock price target on EPA settlement talks
- Northern Dynasty Continues To Wait On The EPA's Decision (NYSE:NAK)
- Northern Dynasty: Trump's Push For U.S. Minerals As Turning Point
- Northern Dynasty stock jumps on $12 million royalty payment
- Northern Dynasty Minerals: A Glimmer Of Hope For Pebble, But Many Hurdles Remain (NAK)
- Undercovered Dozen: Power Metals, Verses AI, TFS Financial, Nextdoor +
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Shares Surge Nearly 38% After Trump Order
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.82 0.88
Intervallo Annuale
0.30 2.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.82
- Apertura
- 0.83
- Bid
- 0.87
- Ask
- 1.17
- Minimo
- 0.82
- Massimo
- 0.88
- Volume
- 2.277 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -25.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 163.64%
20 settembre, sabato