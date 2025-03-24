QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NAK
Tornare a Azioni

NAK: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd

0.87 USD 0.05 (6.10%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NAK ha avuto una variazione del 6.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.82 e ad un massimo di 0.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NAK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.82 0.88
Intervallo Annuale
0.30 2.40
Chiusura Precedente
0.82
Apertura
0.83
Bid
0.87
Ask
1.17
Minimo
0.82
Massimo
0.88
Volume
2.277 K
Variazione giornaliera
6.10%
Variazione Mensile
-3.33%
Variazione Semestrale
-25.00%
Variazione Annuale
163.64%
20 settembre, sabato