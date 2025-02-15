Valute / HNST
HNST: The Honest Company Inc
3.92 USD 0.13 (3.21%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HNST ha avuto una variazione del -3.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.90 e ad un massimo di 4.10.
Segui le dinamiche di The Honest Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.90 4.10
Intervallo Annuale
3.32 8.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.05
- Apertura
- 4.06
- Bid
- 3.92
- Ask
- 4.22
- Minimo
- 3.90
- Massimo
- 4.10
- Volume
- 4.687 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.42%
20 settembre, sabato