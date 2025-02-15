QuotazioniSezioni
HNST: The Honest Company Inc

3.92 USD 0.13 (3.21%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HNST ha avuto una variazione del -3.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.90 e ad un massimo di 4.10.

Segui le dinamiche di The Honest Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.90 4.10
Intervallo Annuale
3.32 8.97
Chiusura Precedente
4.05
Apertura
4.06
Bid
3.92
Ask
4.22
Minimo
3.90
Massimo
4.10
Volume
4.687 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.21%
Variazione Mensile
2.35%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.60%
Variazione Annuale
10.42%
