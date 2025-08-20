Valute / HL
HL: Hecla Mining Company
10.99 USD 0.21 (1.95%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HL ha avuto una variazione del 1.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.66 e ad un massimo di 11.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Hecla Mining Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.66 11.10
Intervallo Annuale
4.46 11.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.78
- Apertura
- 10.83
- Bid
- 10.99
- Ask
- 11.29
- Minimo
- 10.66
- Massimo
- 11.10
- Volume
- 26.001 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- 24.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 98.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 62.33%
