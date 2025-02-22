Valute / GCBC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GCBC: Greene County Bancorp Inc
23.99 USD 0.74 (2.99%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GCBC ha avuto una variazione del -2.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.50 e ad un massimo di 24.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Greene County Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GCBC News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Greene County Bancorp increases quarterly dividend by 11.1%
- Clorox Among 14 Dividend Growth Companies Announcing Annual Increases In July
- Greene County Bancorp: Not Impressed (NASDAQ:GCBC)
- Greene County Bancorp: Stock Price Close To Bottom After Prolonged Price Correction (GCBC)
- Fair Value alert predicted Greene County Bancorp’s 43% price correction
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Thursday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells Shake Up Market Sentiment
- Greene County Bancorp director Hada Tejraj S buys $160,650 in stock
- Greene County Bancorp: A ‘Hold’ Despite 99.9% Of The CRE Loans Being Current (GCBC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.50 24.50
Intervallo Annuale
20.00 35.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.73
- Apertura
- 24.50
- Bid
- 23.99
- Ask
- 24.29
- Minimo
- 23.50
- Massimo
- 24.50
- Volume
- 47
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.96%
20 settembre, sabato