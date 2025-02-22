QuotazioniSezioni
GCBC: Greene County Bancorp Inc

23.99 USD 0.74 (2.99%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GCBC ha avuto una variazione del -2.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.50 e ad un massimo di 24.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Greene County Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.50 24.50
Intervallo Annuale
20.00 35.34
Chiusura Precedente
24.73
Apertura
24.50
Bid
23.99
Ask
24.29
Minimo
23.50
Massimo
24.50
Volume
47
Variazione giornaliera
-2.99%
Variazione Mensile
-0.50%
Variazione Semestrale
1.65%
Variazione Annuale
-21.96%
