Valute / EYPT
EYPT: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc
13.25 USD 0.51 (3.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EYPT ha avuto una variazione del -3.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.04 e ad un massimo di 13.76.
Segui le dinamiche di EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EYPT News
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals at Citi’s Biopharma Conference: Strategic Progress in AMD
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $28 at Mizuho
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Eyepoint Pharma earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Guardant Health (GH) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Alibaba, Merck Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- EyePoint Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- EyePoint at Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference: Sustained-Release Vision
- Tiny Phathom Pharmaceuticals Just An Got FDA Blessing And Big-Time Upside: Buy (PHAT)
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on EyePoint with $22 target
- EyePoint Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Market Cap Stock Movers: Tempus AI, Okta Slide on Wednesday
- Heico, Monro, Abercrombie & Fitch, Joby Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
- JPMorgan maintains EyePoint stock Overweight with $26 target
- EyePoint at Stifel Forum: Strategic Advances in Ophthalmology
- EyePoint Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 LUGANO Trial of DURAVYU™ for Treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Mizuho cuts EyePoint Pharmaceuticals target to $26
- Li Auto, Xponential Fitness And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT), Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.04 13.76
Intervallo Annuale
3.91 14.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.76
- Apertura
- 13.76
- Bid
- 13.25
- Ask
- 13.55
- Minimo
- 13.04
- Massimo
- 13.76
- Volume
- 1.578 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 145.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 66.46%
20 settembre, sabato