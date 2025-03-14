QuotazioniSezioni
EYPT: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

13.25 USD 0.51 (3.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EYPT ha avuto una variazione del -3.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.04 e ad un massimo di 13.76.

Segui le dinamiche di EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

EYPT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.04 13.76
Intervallo Annuale
3.91 14.42
Chiusura Precedente
13.76
Apertura
13.76
Bid
13.25
Ask
13.55
Minimo
13.04
Massimo
13.76
Volume
1.578 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.71%
Variazione Mensile
15.02%
Variazione Semestrale
145.83%
Variazione Annuale
66.46%
