QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EEFT
Tornare a Azioni

EEFT: Euronet Worldwide Inc

89.21 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EEFT ha avuto una variazione del -0.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.23 e ad un massimo di 89.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Euronet Worldwide Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EEFT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
88.23 89.34
Intervallo Annuale
85.24 114.25
Chiusura Precedente
89.22
Apertura
89.28
Bid
89.21
Ask
89.51
Minimo
88.23
Massimo
89.34
Volume
2.409 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.01%
Variazione Mensile
-3.34%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.25%
Variazione Annuale
-10.98%
20 settembre, sabato