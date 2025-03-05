Valute / DRLL
DRLL: EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Energy ETF
28.53 USD 0.45 (1.55%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DRLL ha avuto una variazione del -1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.44 e ad un massimo di 28.75.
Segui le dinamiche di EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DRLL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.44 28.75
Intervallo Annuale
23.60 31.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.98
- Apertura
- 28.71
- Bid
- 28.53
- Ask
- 28.83
- Minimo
- 28.44
- Massimo
- 28.75
- Volume
- 36
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.33%
21 settembre, domenica