QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DRLL
Tornare a Azioni

DRLL: EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Energy ETF

28.53 USD 0.45 (1.55%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DRLL ha avuto una variazione del -1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.44 e ad un massimo di 28.75.

Segui le dinamiche di EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DRLL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.44 28.75
Intervallo Annuale
23.60 31.03
Chiusura Precedente
28.98
Apertura
28.71
Bid
28.53
Ask
28.83
Minimo
28.44
Massimo
28.75
Volume
36
Variazione giornaliera
-1.55%
Variazione Mensile
-1.76%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.48%
Variazione Annuale
2.33%
21 settembre, domenica