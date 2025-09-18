Valute / DIA
DIA: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
462.90 USD 0.25 (0.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DIA ha avuto una variazione del 0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 460.87 e ad un massimo di 463.77.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
460.87 463.77
Intervallo Annuale
366.32 464.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 462.65
- Apertura
- 462.72
- Bid
- 462.90
- Ask
- 463.20
- Minimo
- 460.87
- Massimo
- 463.77
- Volume
- 7.671 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.60%
21 settembre, domenica