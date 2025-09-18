QuotazioniSezioni
DIA: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

462.90 USD 0.25 (0.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DIA ha avuto una variazione del 0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 460.87 e ad un massimo di 463.77.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
460.87 463.77
Intervallo Annuale
366.32 464.37
Chiusura Precedente
462.65
Apertura
462.72
Bid
462.90
Ask
463.20
Minimo
460.87
Massimo
463.77
Volume
7.671 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.05%
Variazione Mensile
2.41%
Variazione Semestrale
10.66%
Variazione Annuale
9.60%
