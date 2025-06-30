QuotazioniSezioni
CTEC: Global X CleanTech ETF

49.61 USD 0.99 (1.96%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CTEC ha avuto una variazione del -1.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.61 e ad un massimo di 50.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X CleanTech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.61 50.96
Intervallo Annuale
5.18 50.96
Chiusura Precedente
50.60
Apertura
50.05
Bid
49.61
Ask
49.91
Minimo
49.61
Massimo
50.96
Volume
6
Variazione giornaliera
-1.96%
Variazione Mensile
17.89%
Variazione Semestrale
720.00%
Variazione Annuale
504.26%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%