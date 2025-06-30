Valute / CTEC
CTEC: Global X CleanTech ETF
49.61 USD 0.99 (1.96%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CTEC ha avuto una variazione del -1.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.61 e ad un massimo di 50.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X CleanTech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.61 50.96
Intervallo Annuale
5.18 50.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.60
- Apertura
- 50.05
- Bid
- 49.61
- Ask
- 49.91
- Minimo
- 49.61
- Massimo
- 50.96
- Volume
- 6
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 720.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 504.26%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%