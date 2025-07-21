Valute / BOH
BOH: Bank of Hawaii Corporation
66.60 USD 1.38 (2.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BOH ha avuto una variazione del -2.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.23 e ad un massimo di 67.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Bank of Hawaii Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BOH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.23 67.94
Intervallo Annuale
57.45 82.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.98
- Apertura
- 67.63
- Bid
- 66.60
- Ask
- 66.90
- Minimo
- 66.23
- Massimo
- 67.94
- Volume
- 901
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.42%
20 settembre, sabato