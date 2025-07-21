Devises / BOH
BOH: Bank of Hawaii Corporation
66.60 USD 1.38 (2.03%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BOH a changé de -2.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 66.23 et à un maximum de 67.94.
Suivez la dynamique Bank of Hawaii Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
66.23 67.94
Range Annuel
57.45 82.71
- Clôture Précédente
- 67.98
- Ouverture
- 67.63
- Bid
- 66.60
- Ask
- 66.90
- Plus Bas
- 66.23
- Plus Haut
- 67.94
- Volume
- 901
- Changement quotidien
- -2.03%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -3.03%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.42%
20 septembre, samedi