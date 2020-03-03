



Algold EA5 by Algold Tech

Algold EA5 is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5, meticulously engineered to identify high-volume liquidity zones and capture market momentum at exactly the right moment fully automated, fully optimized, and fully reliable.

This isn’t just an Expert Advisor.

It’s your edge in a fast-moving market a trading engine that combines advanced algorithms, intelligent money management, and exceptional customization, delivering performance that meets the highest professional standards.

Key Advantages & Features:

Intelligent Money Management:

Choose your preferred risk model:

Dynamic lot sizing that scales perfectly with your equity.

Fixed lot mode for consistent trade sizes.

Adjustable equity-to-lot ratios ensure total control over your exposure.

Precision Risk Control:

Fully configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop parameters in points, empowering you to optimize risk/reward ratios with surgical accuracy.

🔒 Disciplined Trade Limits:

Set strict daily trade limits and control the number of simultaneous positions to maintain focus, discipline, and capital protection essential for consistent professional trading.

🔧 Advanced Strategy Customization:

Three key strategy variables (X1, Y2, Z3) let you tailor Algold EA5’s logic to suit any market condition, trading style, or asset class.

🔑 Meta Trader 5 Native Integration:

Magic Number and Trade Comment fields provide seamless integration into any trading environment, ideal for running multiple systems or managing client portfolios.

Built for Performance:

Whether you are managing your own capital or trading on behalf of a prop firm, Algold EA5 delivers real-time responsiveness, institutional-grade logic, and professional-level execution.

requirements :



Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe:1H

Minimum Deposit: $150 - R ecommended $5,000 or more

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads

Leverage: 1:200 , 1:500

Account Type: Any

We recommend using a VPS for optimal performance



All you need to do is choose your preferred risk level.

💡 How it works:

If Money Management Type = true , the EA will calculate the lot size dynamically based on your equity.

The setting “0.01 lot per Equity Amount” defines how much equity is required to trade 0.01 lot.

For example: If set to 100.0 → 0.01 lot per $100 equity (higher risk). If set to 500.0 → 0.01 lot per $500 equity (lower risk).

If Money Management Type = false, the EA will use the Fixed Lot Size parameter for every trade, regardless of account size.

In short:

Simply review and adjust the “0.01 lot per Equity Amount” parameter to reflect your desired level of risk a lower number means higher risk, a higher number means lower risk.

📩 Contact Us:

