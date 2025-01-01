- Delta
- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
Shift
Sposta un elemento da una posizione data nell'array all'offset specificato.
bool Shift(
Parametri
pos
[in] Posizione dell'elemento mosso nell'array
shift
[in] Il valore di slittamento (sia positivo che negativo).
Valore di ritorno
vero - successo, false - non può spostare l'elemento.
Esempio:
//--- esempio per CArrayFloat::Shift(int,int)