Type

Ottiene l'identificatore tipo array.

virtual int  Type() const

Valore di ritorno

Tipo identificatore array (per CArrayFloat - 87).

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CArrayFloat::Type()
#include <Arrays\ArrayFloat.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayFloat *array=new CArrayFloat;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Errore creazione oggetto");
      return;
     }
   //--- ottiene il tipo dell'array
   int type=array.Type();
   //--- elimina array
   delete array;
  }