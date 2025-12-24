- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
460
Bénéfice trades:
236 (51.30%)
Perte trades:
224 (48.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
742.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 845.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
22 997.59 USD (3 268 992 pips)
Perte brute:
-44 203.26 USD (5 644 739 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (2 057.51 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 057.51 USD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Activité de trading:
5.32%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.33%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.95
Longs trades:
261 (56.74%)
Courts trades:
199 (43.26%)
Facteur de profit:
0.52
Rendement attendu:
-46.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
97.45 USD
Perte moyenne:
-197.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
28 (-17 040.64 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17 040.64 USD (28)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.44%
Prévision annuelle:
17.44%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21 936.89 USD
Maximal:
22 248.14 USD (215.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
70.42% (22 247.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.07% (586.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|58
|USDJPY
|46
|BTCUSD
|44
|JP225
|41
|GBPJPY
|31
|XAUUSD
|28
|USTEC
|25
|XTIUSD
|24
|GBPUSD
|18
|AUDCAD
|16
|USDCAD
|14
|AUDNZD
|11
|NZDCAD
|8
|CADJPY
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|EURNZD
|6
|EURAUD
|6
|AUDCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|6
|GBPCHF
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|EURCHF
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPNZD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPCAD
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-10K
|USDJPY
|-2.1K
|BTCUSD
|-1.3K
|JP225
|-615
|GBPJPY
|-895
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|USTEC
|-410
|XTIUSD
|-1.3K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|AUDCAD
|-4.9K
|USDCAD
|-1.1K
|AUDNZD
|-1.2K
|NZDCAD
|383
|CADJPY
|-985
|AUDUSD
|-959
|CADCHF
|-1.1K
|EURNZD
|318
|EURAUD
|400
|AUDCHF
|844
|NZDCHF
|542
|GBPCHF
|-133
|EURJPY
|391
|EURCHF
|831
|USDCHF
|-81
|EURCAD
|257
|EURGBP
|282
|NZDUSD
|-1.1K
|AUDJPY
|205
|GBPAUD
|-160
|GBPNZD
|-222
|CHFJPY
|236
|NZDJPY
|116
|GBPCAD
|79
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-25K
|USDJPY
|-8.3K
|BTCUSD
|-2M
|JP225
|-279K
|GBPJPY
|-4.7K
|XAUUSD
|15K
|USTEC
|-78K
|XTIUSD
|-715
|GBPUSD
|791
|AUDCAD
|-6.9K
|USDCAD
|-1.2K
|AUDNZD
|-2.7K
|NZDCAD
|244
|CADJPY
|-1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-568
|CADCHF
|-572
|EURNZD
|392
|EURAUD
|451
|AUDCHF
|384
|NZDCHF
|283
|GBPCHF
|74
|EURJPY
|659
|EURCHF
|490
|USDCHF
|-24
|EURCAD
|353
|EURGBP
|124
|NZDUSD
|-647
|AUDJPY
|305
|GBPAUD
|-143
|GBPNZD
|-215
|CHFJPY
|362
|NZDJPY
|161
|GBPCAD
|109
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +742.00 USD
Pire transaction: -1 845 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 24
Pertes consécutives maximales: 28
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 057.51 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -17 040.64 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 245
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.43 × 14
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 255
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.67 × 6
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 10789
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5686
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.95 × 58
156 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Aucun avis