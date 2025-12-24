SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / A7310936
Nguyen An Nguyen

A7310936

Nguyen An Nguyen
0 avis
52 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 -67%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
460
Bénéfice trades:
236 (51.30%)
Perte trades:
224 (48.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
742.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 845.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
22 997.59 USD (3 268 992 pips)
Perte brute:
-44 203.26 USD (5 644 739 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (2 057.51 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 057.51 USD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Activité de trading:
5.32%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.33%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.95
Longs trades:
261 (56.74%)
Courts trades:
199 (43.26%)
Facteur de profit:
0.52
Rendement attendu:
-46.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
97.45 USD
Perte moyenne:
-197.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
28 (-17 040.64 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17 040.64 USD (28)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.44%
Prévision annuelle:
17.44%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21 936.89 USD
Maximal:
22 248.14 USD (215.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
70.42% (22 247.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.07% (586.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 58
USDJPY 46
BTCUSD 44
JP225 41
GBPJPY 31
XAUUSD 28
USTEC 25
XTIUSD 24
GBPUSD 18
AUDCAD 16
USDCAD 14
AUDNZD 11
NZDCAD 8
CADJPY 8
AUDUSD 7
CADCHF 6
EURNZD 6
EURAUD 6
AUDCHF 6
NZDCHF 6
GBPCHF 6
EURJPY 5
EURCHF 5
USDCHF 5
EURCAD 4
EURGBP 4
NZDUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
GBPAUD 3
GBPNZD 3
CHFJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
GBPCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -10K
USDJPY -2.1K
BTCUSD -1.3K
JP225 -615
GBPJPY -895
XAUUSD 1.4K
USTEC -410
XTIUSD -1.3K
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDCAD -4.9K
USDCAD -1.1K
AUDNZD -1.2K
NZDCAD 383
CADJPY -985
AUDUSD -959
CADCHF -1.1K
EURNZD 318
EURAUD 400
AUDCHF 844
NZDCHF 542
GBPCHF -133
EURJPY 391
EURCHF 831
USDCHF -81
EURCAD 257
EURGBP 282
NZDUSD -1.1K
AUDJPY 205
GBPAUD -160
GBPNZD -222
CHFJPY 236
NZDJPY 116
GBPCAD 79
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -25K
USDJPY -8.3K
BTCUSD -2M
JP225 -279K
GBPJPY -4.7K
XAUUSD 15K
USTEC -78K
XTIUSD -715
GBPUSD 791
AUDCAD -6.9K
USDCAD -1.2K
AUDNZD -2.7K
NZDCAD 244
CADJPY -1.1K
AUDUSD -568
CADCHF -572
EURNZD 392
EURAUD 451
AUDCHF 384
NZDCHF 283
GBPCHF 74
EURJPY 659
EURCHF 490
USDCHF -24
EURCAD 353
EURGBP 124
NZDUSD -647
AUDJPY 305
GBPAUD -143
GBPNZD -215
CHFJPY 362
NZDJPY 161
GBPCAD 109
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +742.00 USD
Pire transaction: -1 845 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 24
Pertes consécutives maximales: 28
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 057.51 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -17 040.64 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 245
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.43 × 14
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.67 × 255
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.67 × 6
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 10789
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5686
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.95 × 58
156 plus...
Aucun avis
2026.01.05 10:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.05 10:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 253 days
2025.12.24 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
