Trades:
389
Bénéfice trades:
367 (94.34%)
Perte trades:
22 (5.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
17.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-35.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
607.76 USD (70 994 pips)
Perte brute:
-257.65 USD (27 543 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
61 (150.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
150.25 USD (61)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
98.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.45%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.54
Longs trades:
182 (46.79%)
Courts trades:
207 (53.21%)
Facteur de profit:
2.36
Rendement attendu:
0.90 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.66 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-22.66 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-35.14 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.11%
Prévision annuelle:
26.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.32 USD
Maximal:
63.19 USD (7.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.69% (63.19 USD)
Par fonds propres:
17.53% (137.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|43
|USDCHF
|39
|AUDSGD
|35
|CADCHF
|34
|EURNZD
|32
|AUDCAD
|30
|EURGBP
|25
|GBPUSD
|22
|NZDUSD
|22
|AUDUSD
|21
|GBPAUD
|19
|GBPCAD
|17
|GBPCHF
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|AUDCHF
|14
|NZDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|40
|AUDSGD
|16
|CADCHF
|36
|EURNZD
|26
|AUDCAD
|4
|EURGBP
|-18
|GBPUSD
|55
|NZDUSD
|34
|AUDUSD
|44
|GBPAUD
|-2
|GBPCAD
|19
|GBPCHF
|13
|EURUSD
|40
|AUDCHF
|22
|NZDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|8
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|3.6K
|AUDSGD
|2.9K
|CADCHF
|3.2K
|EURNZD
|5K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|EURGBP
|-854
|GBPUSD
|5.8K
|NZDUSD
|3.6K
|AUDUSD
|4.8K
|GBPAUD
|260
|GBPCAD
|3.1K
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|3.9K
|AUDCHF
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|190
|AUDNZD
|242
|EURCAD
|1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +17.55 USD
Pire transaction: -35 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 61
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +150.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -22.66 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.33 × 3
This is a trading signal on my SWING MASTER EA - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller
I created this signal to test different settings on different currency pairs
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
999 USD par mois
66%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
23
100%
389
94%
98%
2.35
0.90
USD
USD
18%
1:500
A strong word of caution for anyone looking into Ihor's EA Swing Master or signals, this appears to a highly risky strategy. Majority of the trades go into stay in big drawdown for weeks or months with a very wide stop loss (usually many thousands of pips!) and he comes up with an excuse that the EA waits for a rollback to take a loss with no given level (!?). It takes some small gains but let's the drawdown on the open positions run indefinitely until the stop loss hits which it did on a few past trades. Moreover, at the end of June he raised the price of his signal from $30 to $999 at a time when all of the 9 open positions were running in drawdown leaving his current investors in a difficult situation of not being able to continue with the signal to recover the losses unless they are willing to pay the ridiculous fee. When questioned his exact response was ""If everything is so bad, why are you copying?" and "I do not move the market in the desired direction"
Does this sound like someone who is responsible and actually cares about protecting investor capital???
So unfortunately, all my open positions were closed since the drawdown kept increasing everyday and could not afford to pay $999 to continue with the signal but I just want to share my experience of Ihor's conduct since this is the worst experience I had with a signal provider on MQL5 and hope it doesn't happen to anyone else
He raised the price from $30 to $999. He leaves investors with a lot of open positions.
Increased priced to 999
Best signal provider in MQL5 market. In future I will buy his Swing master EA also.