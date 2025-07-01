SignauxSections
Ihor Otkydach

Swing Master Incubator

Ihor Otkydach
4 avis
Fiabilité
23 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 66%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
389
Bénéfice trades:
367 (94.34%)
Perte trades:
22 (5.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
17.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-35.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
607.76 USD (70 994 pips)
Perte brute:
-257.65 USD (27 543 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
61 (150.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
150.25 USD (61)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
98.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.45%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.54
Longs trades:
182 (46.79%)
Courts trades:
207 (53.21%)
Facteur de profit:
2.36
Rendement attendu:
0.90 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.66 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-22.66 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-35.14 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.11%
Prévision annuelle:
26.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.32 USD
Maximal:
63.19 USD (7.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.69% (63.19 USD)
Par fonds propres:
17.53% (137.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCAD 43
USDCHF 39
AUDSGD 35
CADCHF 34
EURNZD 32
AUDCAD 30
EURGBP 25
GBPUSD 22
NZDUSD 22
AUDUSD 21
GBPAUD 19
GBPCAD 17
GBPCHF 17
EURUSD 16
AUDCHF 14
NZDCAD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 40
AUDSGD 16
CADCHF 36
EURNZD 26
AUDCAD 4
EURGBP -18
GBPUSD 55
NZDUSD 34
AUDUSD 44
GBPAUD -2
GBPCAD 19
GBPCHF 13
EURUSD 40
AUDCHF 22
NZDCAD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 8
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 2.3K
USDCHF 3.6K
AUDSGD 2.9K
CADCHF 3.2K
EURNZD 5K
AUDCAD 1K
EURGBP -854
GBPUSD 5.8K
NZDUSD 3.6K
AUDUSD 4.8K
GBPAUD 260
GBPCAD 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.2K
EURUSD 3.9K
AUDCHF 1.9K
NZDCAD 190
AUDNZD 242
EURCAD 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +17.55 USD
Pire transaction: -35 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 61
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +150.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -22.66 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.33 × 3
This is a trading signal on my SWING MASTER EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller
I created this signal to test different settings on different currency pairs


Note moyenne:
alexy1022
166
alexy1022 2025.07.01 18:14 
 

A strong word of caution for anyone looking into Ihor's EA Swing Master or signals, this appears to a highly risky strategy. Majority of the trades go into stay in big drawdown for weeks or months with a very wide stop loss (usually many thousands of pips!) and he comes up with an excuse that the EA waits for a rollback to take a loss with no given level (!?). It takes some small gains but let's the drawdown on the open positions run indefinitely until the stop loss hits which it did on a few past trades. Moreover, at the end of June he raised the price of his signal from $30 to $999 at a time when all of the 9 open positions were running in drawdown leaving his current investors in a difficult situation of not being able to continue with the signal to recover the losses unless they are willing to pay the ridiculous fee. When questioned his exact response was ""If everything is so bad, why are you copying?" and "I do not move the market in the desired direction"

Does this sound like someone who is responsible and actually cares about protecting investor capital???

So unfortunately, all my open positions were closed since the drawdown kept increasing everyday and could not afford to pay $999 to continue with the signal but I just want to share my experience of Ihor's conduct since this is the worst experience I had with a signal provider on MQL5 and hope it doesn't happen to anyone else

Tomtrade_546
202
Tomtrade_546 2025.06.29 18:07 
 

He raised the price from $30 to $999. He leaves investors with a lot of open positions.

Siraj Rasul
1343
Siraj Rasul 2025.06.25 15:12 
 

Increased priced to 999

Sandip1987
15
Sandip1987 2025.06.06 17:50 
 

Best signal provider in MQL5 market. In future I will buy his Swing master EA also.

2025.07.03 10:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.02 10:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.24 07:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.24 07:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.24 07:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.24 06:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.24 06:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.24 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.23 11:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.23 11:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.23 11:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.23 11:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.23 11:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
