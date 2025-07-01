SegnaliSezioni
Ihor Otkydach

Swing Master Incubator

Ihor Otkydach
4 recensioni
Affidabilità
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 65%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
391
Profit Trade:
368 (94.11%)
Loss Trade:
23 (5.88%)
Best Trade:
17.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-35.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
608.42 USD (71 091 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-271.93 USD (28 565 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
61 (150.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
150.25 USD (61)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
98.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.45%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.33
Long Trade:
183 (46.80%)
Short Trade:
208 (53.20%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.24
Profitto previsto:
0.86 USD
Profitto medio:
1.65 USD
Perdita media:
-11.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-22.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.14 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.15%
Previsione annuale:
14.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.32 USD
Massimale:
63.19 USD (7.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.69% (63.19 USD)
Per equità:
17.53% (137.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD 43
USDCHF 40
AUDSGD 35
CADCHF 34
EURNZD 32
AUDCAD 31
EURGBP 25
GBPUSD 22
NZDUSD 22
AUDUSD 21
GBPAUD 19
GBPCAD 17
GBPCHF 17
EURUSD 16
AUDCHF 14
NZDCAD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 25
AUDSGD 16
CADCHF 36
EURNZD 26
AUDCAD 4
EURGBP -18
GBPUSD 55
NZDUSD 34
AUDUSD 44
GBPAUD -2
GBPCAD 19
GBPCHF 13
EURUSD 40
AUDCHF 22
NZDCAD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 8
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD 2.3K
USDCHF 2.5K
AUDSGD 2.9K
CADCHF 3.2K
EURNZD 5K
AUDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP -854
GBPUSD 5.8K
NZDUSD 3.6K
AUDUSD 4.8K
GBPAUD 260
GBPCAD 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.2K
EURUSD 3.9K
AUDCHF 1.9K
NZDCAD 190
AUDNZD 242
EURCAD 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.55 USD
Worst Trade: -35 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 61
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +150.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.33 × 3
This is a trading signal on my SWING MASTER EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller
I created this signal to test different settings on different currency pairs


Valutazione media:
alexy1022
166
alexy1022 2025.07.01 18:14 
 

A strong word of caution for anyone looking into Ihor's EA Swing Master or signals, this appears to a highly risky strategy. Majority of the trades go into stay in big drawdown for weeks or months with a very wide stop loss (usually many thousands of pips!) and he comes up with an excuse that the EA waits for a rollback to take a loss with no given level (!?). It takes some small gains but let's the drawdown on the open positions run indefinitely until the stop loss hits which it did on a few past trades. Moreover, at the end of June he raised the price of his signal from $30 to $999 at a time when all of the 9 open positions were running in drawdown leaving his current investors in a difficult situation of not being able to continue with the signal to recover the losses unless they are willing to pay the ridiculous fee. When questioned his exact response was ""If everything is so bad, why are you copying?" and "I do not move the market in the desired direction"

Does this sound like someone who is responsible and actually cares about protecting investor capital???

So unfortunately, all my open positions were closed since the drawdown kept increasing everyday and could not afford to pay $999 to continue with the signal but I just want to share my experience of Ihor's conduct since this is the worst experience I had with a signal provider on MQL5 and hope it doesn't happen to anyone else

Tomtrade_546
202
Tomtrade_546 2025.06.29 18:07 
 

He raised the price from $30 to $999. He leaves investors with a lot of open positions.

Siraj Rasul
1343
Siraj Rasul 2025.06.25 15:12 
 

Increased priced to 999

Sandip1987
15
Sandip1987 2025.06.06 17:50 
 

Best signal provider in MQL5 market. In future I will buy his Swing master EA also.

2025.07.03 10:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.02 10:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.24 07:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.24 07:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.24 07:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.24 06:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.24 06:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.24 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.23 11:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.23 11:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.23 11:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.23 11:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.23 11:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
