- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
391
Profit Trade:
368 (94.11%)
Loss Trade:
23 (5.88%)
Best Trade:
17.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-35.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
608.42 USD (71 091 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-271.93 USD (28 565 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
61 (150.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
150.25 USD (61)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
98.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.45%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.33
Long Trade:
183 (46.80%)
Short Trade:
208 (53.20%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.24
Profitto previsto:
0.86 USD
Profitto medio:
1.65 USD
Perdita media:
-11.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-22.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.14 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.15%
Previsione annuale:
14.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.32 USD
Massimale:
63.19 USD (7.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.69% (63.19 USD)
Per equità:
17.53% (137.90 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|43
|USDCHF
|40
|AUDSGD
|35
|CADCHF
|34
|EURNZD
|32
|AUDCAD
|31
|EURGBP
|25
|GBPUSD
|22
|NZDUSD
|22
|AUDUSD
|21
|GBPAUD
|19
|GBPCAD
|17
|GBPCHF
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|AUDCHF
|14
|NZDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|25
|AUDSGD
|16
|CADCHF
|36
|EURNZD
|26
|AUDCAD
|4
|EURGBP
|-18
|GBPUSD
|55
|NZDUSD
|34
|AUDUSD
|44
|GBPAUD
|-2
|GBPCAD
|19
|GBPCHF
|13
|EURUSD
|40
|AUDCHF
|22
|NZDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|8
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|AUDSGD
|2.9K
|CADCHF
|3.2K
|EURNZD
|5K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|-854
|GBPUSD
|5.8K
|NZDUSD
|3.6K
|AUDUSD
|4.8K
|GBPAUD
|260
|GBPCAD
|3.1K
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|3.9K
|AUDCHF
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|190
|AUDNZD
|242
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.55 USD
Worst Trade: -35 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 61
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +150.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.66 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.33 × 3
This is a trading signal on my SWING MASTER EA - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller
I created this signal to test different settings on different currency pairs
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
999USD al mese
65%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
23
100%
391
94%
98%
2.23
0.86
USD
USD
18%
1:500
A strong word of caution for anyone looking into Ihor's EA Swing Master or signals, this appears to a highly risky strategy. Majority of the trades go into stay in big drawdown for weeks or months with a very wide stop loss (usually many thousands of pips!) and he comes up with an excuse that the EA waits for a rollback to take a loss with no given level (!?). It takes some small gains but let's the drawdown on the open positions run indefinitely until the stop loss hits which it did on a few past trades. Moreover, at the end of June he raised the price of his signal from $30 to $999 at a time when all of the 9 open positions were running in drawdown leaving his current investors in a difficult situation of not being able to continue with the signal to recover the losses unless they are willing to pay the ridiculous fee. When questioned his exact response was ""If everything is so bad, why are you copying?" and "I do not move the market in the desired direction"
Does this sound like someone who is responsible and actually cares about protecting investor capital???
So unfortunately, all my open positions were closed since the drawdown kept increasing everyday and could not afford to pay $999 to continue with the signal but I just want to share my experience of Ihor's conduct since this is the worst experience I had with a signal provider on MQL5 and hope it doesn't happen to anyone else
He raised the price from $30 to $999. He leaves investors with a lot of open positions.
Increased priced to 999
Best signal provider in MQL5 market. In future I will buy his Swing master EA also.