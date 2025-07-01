SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Swing Master Incubator
Ihor Otkydach

Swing Master Incubator

Ihor Otkydach
4 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
23 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 65%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
391
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
368 (94.11%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
23 (5.88%)
En iyi işlem:
17.55 USD
En kötü işlem:
-35.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
608.42 USD (71 091 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-271.93 USD (28 565 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
61 (150.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
150.25 USD (61)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.02%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.45%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.33
Alış işlemleri:
183 (46.80%)
Satış işlemleri:
208 (53.20%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.24
Beklenen getiri:
0.86 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.65 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-22.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-35.14 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
1.09%
Yıllık tahmin:
14.33%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.32 USD
Maksimum:
63.19 USD (7.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.69% (63.19 USD)
Varlığa göre:
17.53% (137.90 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCAD 43
USDCHF 40
AUDSGD 35
CADCHF 34
EURNZD 32
AUDCAD 31
EURGBP 25
GBPUSD 22
NZDUSD 22
AUDUSD 21
GBPAUD 19
GBPCAD 17
GBPCHF 17
EURUSD 16
AUDCHF 14
NZDCAD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 25
AUDSGD 16
CADCHF 36
EURNZD 26
AUDCAD 4
EURGBP -18
GBPUSD 55
NZDUSD 34
AUDUSD 44
GBPAUD -2
GBPCAD 19
GBPCHF 13
EURUSD 40
AUDCHF 22
NZDCAD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 8
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCAD 2.3K
USDCHF 2.5K
AUDSGD 2.9K
CADCHF 3.2K
EURNZD 5K
AUDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP -854
GBPUSD 5.8K
NZDUSD 3.6K
AUDUSD 4.8K
GBPAUD 260
GBPCAD 3.1K
GBPCHF 1.2K
EURUSD 3.9K
AUDCHF 1.9K
NZDCAD 190
AUDNZD 242
EURCAD 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +17.55 USD
En kötü işlem: -35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 61
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +150.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.66 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.33 × 3
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
This is a trading signal on my SWING MASTER EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller
I created this signal to test different settings on different currency pairs


Ortalama derecelendirme:
alexy1022
166
alexy1022 2025.07.01 18:14 
 

A strong word of caution for anyone looking into Ihor's EA Swing Master or signals, this appears to a highly risky strategy. Majority of the trades go into stay in big drawdown for weeks or months with a very wide stop loss (usually many thousands of pips!) and he comes up with an excuse that the EA waits for a rollback to take a loss with no given level (!?). It takes some small gains but let's the drawdown on the open positions run indefinitely until the stop loss hits which it did on a few past trades. Moreover, at the end of June he raised the price of his signal from $30 to $999 at a time when all of the 9 open positions were running in drawdown leaving his current investors in a difficult situation of not being able to continue with the signal to recover the losses unless they are willing to pay the ridiculous fee. When questioned his exact response was ""If everything is so bad, why are you copying?" and "I do not move the market in the desired direction"

Does this sound like someone who is responsible and actually cares about protecting investor capital???

So unfortunately, all my open positions were closed since the drawdown kept increasing everyday and could not afford to pay $999 to continue with the signal but I just want to share my experience of Ihor's conduct since this is the worst experience I had with a signal provider on MQL5 and hope it doesn't happen to anyone else

Tomtrade_546
202
Tomtrade_546 2025.06.29 18:07 
 

He raised the price from $30 to $999. He leaves investors with a lot of open positions.

Siraj Rasul
1343
Siraj Rasul 2025.06.25 15:12 
 

Increased priced to 999

Sandip1987
15
Sandip1987 2025.06.06 17:50 
 

Best signal provider in MQL5 market. In future I will buy his Swing master EA also.

2025.07.03 10:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.02 10:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.24 07:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.24 07:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.24 07:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.24 06:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.24 06:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.24 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.23 11:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.23 11:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.23 11:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.23 11:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.23 11:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Swing Master Incubator
Ayda 999 USD
65%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
23
100%
391
94%
98%
2.23
0.86
USD
18%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.