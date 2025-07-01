- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
391
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
368 (94.11%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
23 (5.88%)
En iyi işlem:
17.55 USD
En kötü işlem:
-35.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
608.42 USD (71 091 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-271.93 USD (28 565 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
61 (150.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
150.25 USD (61)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.02%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.45%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.33
Alış işlemleri:
183 (46.80%)
Satış işlemleri:
208 (53.20%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.24
Beklenen getiri:
0.86 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.65 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-22.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-35.14 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
1.09%
Yıllık tahmin:
14.33%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.32 USD
Maksimum:
63.19 USD (7.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.69% (63.19 USD)
Varlığa göre:
17.53% (137.90 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|43
|USDCHF
|40
|AUDSGD
|35
|CADCHF
|34
|EURNZD
|32
|AUDCAD
|31
|EURGBP
|25
|GBPUSD
|22
|NZDUSD
|22
|AUDUSD
|21
|GBPAUD
|19
|GBPCAD
|17
|GBPCHF
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|AUDCHF
|14
|NZDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|25
|AUDSGD
|16
|CADCHF
|36
|EURNZD
|26
|AUDCAD
|4
|EURGBP
|-18
|GBPUSD
|55
|NZDUSD
|34
|AUDUSD
|44
|GBPAUD
|-2
|GBPCAD
|19
|GBPCHF
|13
|EURUSD
|40
|AUDCHF
|22
|NZDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|8
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|AUDSGD
|2.9K
|CADCHF
|3.2K
|EURNZD
|5K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|-854
|GBPUSD
|5.8K
|NZDUSD
|3.6K
|AUDUSD
|4.8K
|GBPAUD
|260
|GBPCAD
|3.1K
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|3.9K
|AUDCHF
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|190
|AUDNZD
|242
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +17.55 USD
En kötü işlem: -35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 61
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +150.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.66 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
This is a trading signal on my SWING MASTER EA - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137361?source=Site+Profile+Seller
I created this signal to test different settings on different currency pairs
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 999 USD
65%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
23
100%
391
94%
98%
2.23
0.86
USD
USD
18%
1:500
A strong word of caution for anyone looking into Ihor's EA Swing Master or signals, this appears to a highly risky strategy. Majority of the trades go into stay in big drawdown for weeks or months with a very wide stop loss (usually many thousands of pips!) and he comes up with an excuse that the EA waits for a rollback to take a loss with no given level (!?). It takes some small gains but let's the drawdown on the open positions run indefinitely until the stop loss hits which it did on a few past trades. Moreover, at the end of June he raised the price of his signal from $30 to $999 at a time when all of the 9 open positions were running in drawdown leaving his current investors in a difficult situation of not being able to continue with the signal to recover the losses unless they are willing to pay the ridiculous fee. When questioned his exact response was ""If everything is so bad, why are you copying?" and "I do not move the market in the desired direction"
Does this sound like someone who is responsible and actually cares about protecting investor capital???
So unfortunately, all my open positions were closed since the drawdown kept increasing everyday and could not afford to pay $999 to continue with the signal but I just want to share my experience of Ihor's conduct since this is the worst experience I had with a signal provider on MQL5 and hope it doesn't happen to anyone else
He raised the price from $30 to $999. He leaves investors with a lot of open positions.
Increased priced to 999
Best signal provider in MQL5 market. In future I will buy his Swing master EA also.