Trade Insurance Expert Advisor Mt4

Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction.

Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business.

This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.s if that is so please take manual trades.

Send an order and watch this system bring home the profit.

Be careful of the risk you use on the initial trade.

This is not a fix all your trading problems but if you use proper money management and have a substantial account size then this system can surely assist you.

You can test on 0.01 on $1,000 upward accounts to be familiar with the program.