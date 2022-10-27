Milch Cow Events

Milch Cow Events EA "is a  a tool designed to let you trade the time of the news

This tool enables you to select the currencies you want to trade on or disable at the time of the news from 28 currency pairs available in one chart by clicking on the currency circle (green: enable - red: disable)
The expert displays the economic calendar from the FxStreet.com  website
 You can enable or disable trading on high impact, medium, low, anonymous, speech and report events by filtering by clicking on the green impact boxes (empty box: disable - box with check mark: enable)
You can also activate the SelectTradingEvent feature and choose the events you want to trade based on their results by clicking and placing a check mark on the property and event box
When the SelectTradingEvent feature is enabled, events that are not selected (empty box) will be ignored.
The expert determines the type of deals according to the results of the event  that is fetched from the site

Use the arrows and ShowEvent boxes to display or hide the event pages, historical events, high, medium and low impact, for all currencies or the currencies of the current chart

The strategy is based on a comparison between the previous reading, Consensus and Actual

If the event is positive, the expert places 4 trades in the market (Buy-2BuyLimit-BuyStop)

And if the event is negative, the expert places 4 trades (Sell-2SellLimit-SellStop)

 The event is ignored if the site is late in displaying the actual results at the time specified in the expert settings

If the event is a Speach or Report, the expert does not wait for results to be presented and immediately places the pending orders in the market

You can activate or deactivate pending or market orders through the expert interface

Use the scanner icon to update the displayed events

Use the candle icon to hide or show the candles

Use the Windows icon to remove the expert from the chart

Expert includes 28 buttons to change the chart of the currency pair 

Use the upper red circles to close orders

After setup, click StartTrading  icon to run

YOU MUST ADD THE ADDRESS ' - http://calendar.fxstreet.com/ - IN THE LIST OF ALLOWED URL IN THE TAB 'ADVISERS'

You must set  :(  Calender  =  The current calendar for live trading  ) for the demo or real account from the expert parameters because the old economic calendar has been added for reasons of passing the expert test mode only

The old economic calendar is not related to the time period for which the backtest is conducted, so the results will not be satisfactory

Time to close pending orders should be more than 660 seconds ( 0 = disable :1H = 60*60 =3600 : 1D - 60*60*24=86400 : 1W=604800 :MN=18144000 : 14Minutes=14*60=840)

Note  :  Since all button functions are not active in the testing mode , the expert operates only in the demo  and live modes 

Send a message to get a full copy of this expert or any of our products running on a demo account for a limited time

Parameters : Description in Expert interface 





