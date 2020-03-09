Dark Holder
- Dmitriy Kashevich
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simple Dark Holder Tool
Arrow indicator for Forex and binary options
Already tuned for the best signals
Multicurrency and multitimeframe
Works on all currency pairs as well as raw materials, etc.
Works on the author's strategy and combines 3 indicators that show good results
Does not draw or redraw
The signal appears clearly at the opening of the candle
blue up
Red down
Alert is also built into it for your convenience.
