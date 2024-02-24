Hot option premium

Hot option premium - A reliable dial indicator that does not draw and shows accuracy.

The signal appears on the previous candle.

Very easy to set up, select a currency pair and adjust the frequency of signals in the “period” settings.

You can also customize the color of the candle yourself; the default is:

-Blue arrow up signal

-Red arrow down signal

Hot option premium is multi-currency and works on all charts.

A very large percentage of good deals.

The best timeframes are M1-M5. On a larger timeframe, the accuracy is no longer the same.
