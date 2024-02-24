Hot option premium
- Indicateurs
- Dmitriy Kashevich
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Hot option premium - A reliable dial indicator that does not draw and shows accuracy.
The signal appears on the previous candle.
Very easy to set up, select a currency pair and adjust the frequency of signals in the “period” settings.
You can also customize the color of the candle yourself; the default is:
-Blue arrow up signal
-Red arrow down signal
Hot option premium is multi-currency and works on all charts.
A very large percentage of good deals.
The best timeframes are M1-M5. On a larger timeframe, the accuracy is no longer the same.