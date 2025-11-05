M Sync EA
- Experts
- Janis Grinups
- Version: 2.14
- Activations: 5
M-Sync EA Description
Stop guessing on news days. M-Sync News Trader is a semi-automated tool built for traders who want control and clarity during high-impact events like NFP, CPI, and rate decisions.
It helps you plan, execute, and manage a professional news straddle — automatically placing Buy/Sell Stop orders before the event, triggering one as the news hits, and instantly cancelling the other. You define your rules, and M-Sync handles the rest.
Key Features
-
Smart Straddle Setup: Automatically places pending orders before the event, based on volatility (ATR).
-
On-Chart Control Panel: Set event time, TP/SL, and risk directly on your chart — no menu diving.
-
Adaptive Distance: Straddle adjusts to current market conditions for smarter entries.
-
Rock-Solid Risk Management: Choose Fixed Lot or Risk % position sizing.
-
Spread Safety Filter: Blocks trades if spreads widen dangerously before release.
-
Persistent Settings: Your setup stays saved across restarts or timeframe changes.
Inputs (Main Settings)
-
Event Time: YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM (e.g. 2025.12.25 14:30)
-
Minutes Before: When to place pending orders.
-
TP / SL in Pips: Define exact profit and risk levels.
-
Entry Distance Multiplier: Adjust straddle size (based on ATR).
-
Money Management: MM_RISK_PERCENT or MM_FIXED_LOT .
important Pro Tips
-
Test first on a demo during real news events.
-
Focus on major releases for best results.
-
Use a fast, low-spread ECN broker.
-
Set up early — stay calm during release.
-
Always supervise during high volatility.
With M-Sync, you’re no longer reacting — you’re executing a plan.
Trade the news like a pro.