M Sync EA

M-Sync EA Description

Stop guessing on news days. M-Sync News Trader is a semi-automated tool built for traders who want control and clarity during high-impact events like NFP, CPI, and rate decisions.

It helps you plan, execute, and manage a professional news straddle — automatically placing Buy/Sell Stop orders before the event, triggering one as the news hits, and instantly cancelling the other. You define your rules, and M-Sync handles the rest.


Key Features

  • Smart Straddle Setup: Automatically places pending orders before the event, based on volatility (ATR).

  • On-Chart Control Panel: Set event time, TP/SL, and risk directly on your chart — no menu diving.

  • Adaptive Distance: Straddle adjusts to current market conditions for smarter entries.

  • Rock-Solid Risk Management: Choose Fixed Lot or Risk % position sizing.

  • Spread Safety Filter: Blocks trades if spreads widen dangerously before release.

  • Persistent Settings: Your setup stays saved across restarts or timeframe changes.


Inputs (Main Settings)

  • Event Time: YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM (e.g. 2025.12.25 14:30)

  • Minutes Before: When to place pending orders.

  • TP / SL in Pips: Define exact profit and risk levels.

  • Entry Distance Multiplier: Adjust straddle size (based on ATR).

  • Money Management: MM_RISK_PERCENT or MM_FIXED_LOT .


important Pro Tips

  • Test first on a demo during real news events.

  • Focus on major releases for best results.

  • Use a fast, low-spread ECN broker.

  • Set up early — stay calm during release.

  • Always supervise during high volatility.



With M-Sync, you’re no longer reacting — you’re executing a plan.
Trade the news like a pro.


