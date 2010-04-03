FX-R1 Ensemble is a probabilistic framework designed to identify and exploit structural asymmetries in the FX market.

Originally developed and trained on AUDCAD, the structure generalizes consistently across correlated instruments. Each model focuses on specific statistical properties of price behavior, volatility clustering, directional persistence, mean reversion, contributing to a unified decision process.

FX-R1 does not rely on artificial intelligence. Its foundation lies in probability theory, distributional modeling, and validation, focusing on conditional edge estimation rather than random prediction.

It continuously evaluates volatility regimes, volume-weighted measures, and higher-order distribution metrics (standard deviation, skewness, kurtosis, log return) to assess market structure and adjust exposure accordingly. The objective is consistent probabilistic positioning, capturing statistical imbalances without reliance on predictive signals or microsecond execution.





Pair: AUDCAD

TF: M15

