🧭 Description — DS Weekly Percent

The DS Weekly Percent indicator is designed to track the weekly performance of an asset, using the weekly opening price as its reference point.

It automatically draws a percentage grid above and below the weekly open, creating levels that represent price variations in configurable increments (for example, ±1%, ±2%, ±3%, etc.). These levels help traders identify reaction zones and equilibrium areas in the market throughout the week.

📊 Main Features:

Clear visual display of the weekly open and percentage variation levels ;

Real-time update of the current percentage change;

Dynamic countdown timer showing the time remaining until the current candle closes;

Helpful tool for risk management and stop placement , allowing traders to reduce excessive exposure;

Clean and lightweight interface, suitable for any chart or symbol.

💡 Practical Applications:

This indicator is ideal for traders who want to monitor weekly price behavior and adjust their entry, exit, and stop strategies according to directional strength and percentage distance from the weekly open.