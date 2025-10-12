Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection

Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include:

  • Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization.

  • Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-timeframe support.

  • Early Warning System: Receive early alerts when a potential trend change is detected, giving you an edge over standard trend indicators.

  • Trading Signals: Automatically generate BUY/SELL signals based on trend strength and candle confirmations, with customizable alerts.

  • Customizable Display: Adjust colors, font sizes, positions, and progress bar dimensions to match your chart layout.

  • Alerts & Notifications: Receive real-time alerts for new candles, trend changes, and early warning signals.

Candle Timer Countdown empowers traders with timely insights and actionable information, helping you enter and exit trades more effectively while staying ahead of market movements.


