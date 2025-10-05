HighProb Setup Finder





Overview





The HighProb Setup Finder is a precision-engineered market structure intelligence tool that visually reveals order flow transitions and reversal footprints directly on your chart.





It detects liquidity sweeps — where price grabs liquidity above or below a previous swing before reversing to target the opposite side.

This helps traders identify institutional footprints and anticipate the next high-probability setup with confidence.





Core Logic





The indicator continuously scans live price action to detect:

🔹 Fair Value Gaps (FVGs): Price imbalance zones.

🔹 Swing Point Sweeps (Liquidity Grabs): When price takes out a previous swing high or low, then rejects.

🔹 Continuation Confirmations: When price has high probability of targeting the next intact liquidity.





What It Plots

Magenta Arrows (Swing Sweeps)





🔺 At Highs: Sell setup at premium. Target the next swing low.

🔻 At Lows: Buy setup at discount. Target the next swing high.





Blue Arrows (Continuation Signals)





🔹 Down-Facing: Bearish continuation after a sweep high.

🔹 Up-Facing: Bullish continuation after a sweep low.





Key Features





✅ Detects both Bullish & Bearish FVGs near reversal points

✅ Marks swing highs/lows linked to active FVGs

✅ Filters out double signals and redundant plots

✅ Works on all symbols & timeframes

✅ Ideal for both trend reversals and continuations





How to Use





Attach to any chart and timeframe. Identify the higher-timeframe bias. Wait for magenta (sweep) or blue (continuation) arrows at key liquidity zones. Confirm using your preferred model (FVG, SMT, OB, etc.) on a lower timeframe.





Trade Logic Summary





🟣 Magenta + Blue Together → High Confidence Setup

🟣 Magenta Alone → Reversal Alert

🟣 Blue Alone → Continuation Opportunity





Each signal is confirmed and finalized after candle close — no repainting.





Entry Models

1. Early Entry (Reversal)





Sell: From the next lower timeframe when a magenta (and optionally blue-down).

Buy: From the next lower timeframe when a magenta (and optionally blue-up).

Target: The next intact swing point on the Timeframe which the arrow appeared.





2. Continuation Entry





A blue arrow after magenta confirms continuation.





Enter from the fresh FVG on this Timeframe or a swing point/FVG on the next lower timeframe.

Target: The next intact FVG or swing point on the Timeframe which the arrow appeared.





Best For





Smart Money Concept (SMC) & ICT-based traders

Scalpers & Swing traders seeking liquidity precision

Algorithmic & institutional-style analysts





Inputs

Parameter Description Default

LookBackBars Number of historical bars scanned for FVG & swing detection 100



Note

✅ No repainting after bar close.

⚙️ Each signal represents a confirmed structural shift after liquidity has been taken.

Combine with SMT divergence, OB, or FVG confirmation for maximum precision.





Tagline





“Fair Value has been offered. Swing Point swept. Opposite Liquidity awaits.”

— The HighProb Setup Finder Advantage.



















